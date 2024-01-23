Lee Jung Eun turns 54 : From Daily Dose of Sunshine to Parasite; revisiting veteran actress’ iconic roles

Born on January 23, 1970, Lee Jung Eun is a celebrated South Korean actress widely recognized for her portrayal of housekeeper Moon Gwang in the acclaimed film Parasite. The movie, securing four Academy Awards, made history as the first non-English language film to claim the coveted Best Picture award.

Initially, Lee Jung Eun worked as a theater play assistant director before finding her breakthrough as an actress in the 2008 musical Laundry, a notably creative production in Korea. Her foray into television began in 2014 with the debut in The Queen's Classroom, and later, she garnered public attention for her role as the Shaman of Seobinggo-dong in the tvN drama series Oh My Ghost.

On the occasion of her birthday let's take a look at her top roles.

Parasite

The Kim family, facing financial hardships, seizes an opportunity as their son begins working for the affluent Park family. Before long, they manage to secure positions within the same household, embarking on a parasitic way of life.

In Parasite, Lee Jung Eun takes on the role of Gook Moon Gwang, the housekeeper for the Parks. Her character's depth extends beyond, involving connections with the house's architect and the former owner. Bong Joon-ho has hinted at further exploring her backstory, including the relationship with the architect, in the upcoming spin-off TV series. Parasite clinched four top honors at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Notably, it made history as the first non-English-language film to secure the Best Picture Oscar.

Advertisement

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Adapted from a webtoon and inspired by the real-life journey of a psychiatric nurse, Daily Dose of Sunshine narrates the tale of nurse Jung Da Eun (Park Bo Young). The series delves into her profound care for patients and explores her personal and professional development after being assigned to the psychiatric department, where she encounters individuals with wounded hearts. In this heartwarming healing drama, Lee Jung Eun portrays Song Hyo Shin, the chief nurse of the Psychiatric Department.

Our Blues

Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, and Kim Hye Ja unite in Our Blues, a poignant anthology capturing the lives of Jeju Island's inhabitants as they navigate through the complexities of life and love. Lee Jung Eun takes on the role of Jeong Eun Hee in Our Blues, portraying the lively and charming owner of a fish store. This healing drama allows viewers to easily identify and resonate with the characters' stories, creating a heartfelt connection as they share their experiences.

Strangers From Hell

In Strangers From Hell, Yoon Jong Woo (Im Siwan) relocates to urban Seoul for career opportunities and opts for the budget-friendly Eden Studios, an initially eerie and derelict dormitory. However, regret sets in as he encounters fellow residents, sensing an unsettling and ominous atmosphere among them. In Strangers From Hell, Lee Jung Eun portrays Eom Bok Soon, the seemingly amiable owner of Eden Dormitory. However, beneath her friendly exterior lies a deeply concealed and ominous secret.

As Jong Woo interacts with his neighbors, the drama delves into the depths of his own darkness, finding a home for the hidden facets of his persona within the unsettling environment of Eden Studios.

A Bloody Lucky Day

In A Bloody Lucky Day, Oh Taek (Lee Sung Min), an ordinary taxi driver, reluctantly accepts a high-paying fare to Mokpo, only to discover that his passenger is a serial killer. Now faced with a chilling challenge, Oh Taek must rely on his wit and resourcefulness to navigate this terrifying drive and ensure his survival.

Advertisement

In A Bloody Lucky Day, Lee Jung Eun takes on the role of Hwang Soon Gyu, a desperate mother on a relentless pursuit of Geum Hyuk Soo (Yoo Yoon Seok) after he tragically took the life of her son.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jung Eun, Bae Seong Woo, more confirmed for fantasy drama Light Shop