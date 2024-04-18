Former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo confirmed to be dating J1 League footballer Song Bum Keun

Lee Mi Joo, a former member of the girl group Lovelyz was reported dating professional soccer player Song Bum Keun. The reports which surfaced earlier today described their relationship as serious. The latest update confirms their dating news.

Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun confirmed to be dating each other

On April 18, Lee Mi Joo’s agency Antenna confirmed that the duo is currently seeing each other. In response to the earlier reports, the agency made a brief remark saying, “Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun are positively getting to know each other with mutual affection. Please wish them good with your warmth.”

Though any update from the footballer’s side is still awaited, it is confirmed that Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun are dating each other.

Earlier today on April 18, reports surfaced about Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun’s relationship. The news which was first covered by a South Korean media outlet named Biz Enter, stated that the ex-Lovelyz member was recently spotted traveling to Japan’s Yokohama, where the footballer is currently playing for his club in J1 League.

Lee Mi Joo's agency Antenna first reacted to the reports by saying they were looking into the news.

Know more about Lee Mi Joo

Lee Mi Joo is a former member of the girl group Lovelyz, which was formed by Woolim Entertainment in 2014. On November 17, 2014, the group announced their debut with the first album Girls’ Invasion.

Notably, it was the first girl group by said agency. In 2021, after 7 years, Woolim Entertainment announced the group’s official disbandment. Alongside members Jung Yein, Seo Ji Soo, Kei, Ryu Su Jeong, JIN, Lee Su Jeong, and Yoo Ji Ae, Lee Mi Joo also ventured into solo activities.

On May 17, 2023, the singer made her solo debut with the double-single album Movie Star. She is also known for multiple special guest appearances in dramas like My Dearest Part 2 (2023), Kokdu: Season of Deity (2023), and The Gentleman of Woolgyeesu Tailor Shop (2016).

In addition, Lee Mi Joo established a strong foothold as a variety show star, whose notable appearances include Mnet’s reality dating program Couple Palace (2024), Insaadong Sulzi (2024), JTBC’s talk show Witch Hunt 2023, and more.

Who is footballer Song Bum Keun?

Song Bum Keun is a professional soccer player who plays as a goalkeeper for the renowned J1 League club Shonan Bellmare. He is also known as a player on the South Korean national football team.

