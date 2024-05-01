Glee Star Jonathan Groff Receives Third Tony Nomination For His Role In Sondheim Broadway Revival; DEETS

Jonathan Groff is a three-time Tony Award nominee!

You might know him as Kristoff in Frozen or Holden Ford in Mindhunter, but apart from famous roles in Hollywood, the actor has quite a name in the theatre/Broadway world. His current Sondheim Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along earned him his third Tony Award nomination!

Jonathan Groff in Merrily We Roll Along revival

The Glee star is halfway there to earn his EGOT title with this nomination! He already has a Grammy shared amongst the cast of the Boardway musical Hamilton and is nominated for an Emmy for the Disney+ streamed version of the musical.

In Merrily We Roll Along revival, Groff plays film producer Franklin Shepard, which earned him a Tony nomination for lead actor in a Musical. It co-stars Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, both of them are also nominated for featured performances. This marks Radcliffe's first-ever Tony nomination!

The musical ran off Boardway in 2022, but its revival in 2023 was awarded a Tony for best Boardway musical revival. Since then, it has earned seven nominations!

Groff’s distinguished achievements in musicals and films

The actor famously appeared in Hamilton and achieved quite a lot of accolades for his work. The Conestoga Valley High School graduate had also won a Tony nomination for his role of Melchior Gabor in the musical Spring Awakening.

Now, he’ll be bestowed with the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater as announced by Drama League on April 22. Moreover, his portrayal of the talented Broadway composer in Merrily We Roll Along earned him an Outer Critics Circle award and a Drama Desk award nomination.

Groff will compete for lead actor in the musical award category with some of the well-known theatre stars. It includes Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Brody Grant for The Outsiders, Dorian Harewood for The Notebook and Brian D'Arcy James from Days of Wine and Roses.

The musical Merrily We Roll Around theatre run has been extended till July 7 at Hudson Theatre Broadway.