Who is Song Bum Keun? South Korean footballer rumored to be dating former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo

Lovelyz' ex-member Lee Mi Joo was reported to be in a relationship with professional footballer Song Bum Keun. In the past few months, many idols have been reported to be dating. While some have confirmed their relationships, others have either denied or refused to comment on the celebrities' private lives.

Earlier in March, TWICE's Jihyo was also rumoured to be dating athlete Yun Sung Bin. The artist's management is looking into the matter of Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's dating reports. The agency later confirmed that the reports are true and Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun are seeing each other.

Who is Song Bum Keun?

Song Bum Keun was born on October 15, 1997. He is 26 years old which makes him three years younger than Lee Mi Joo. Song Bum Keun is a goalkeeper of the team Shonan Bellmare which plays in the J1 League. He joined the team in December 2022. He also is a part of the South Korean national football team. He debuted as a footballer in the 2018 AFC Champions League against Kitchee SC.

Song Bum Keun is an excellent football player. His exceptional skills, relentless work, and strategies make him a standout performer on the field. With remarkable precision, he plays with finesse, leaving spectators in awe. He is a rising star in the field of football who is inspiring admiration from fans worldwide.

Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's dating reports

On April 18, it was reported that footballer Song Beum Keun and former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo are dating each other. They claimed that Lee Mi Joo was seen visiting Yokohama, where Song Bum Keun was playing for the J1 League. Additionally, many fans also noticed that both the celebrities uploaded pictures of the same locations on their Instagram. Keen fans noticed that both had uploaded pictures with the same background and at the same places. This gave rise to the speculations that Lee Mi Joo and Song Beum Keun are seeing each other.

Responding to these reports, Lee Mi Joo's label Antenna commented that they are checking with their artist after coming across the report and will be releasing an official statement soon.

Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun confirmed to be dating

Lee Mi Joo's agency swiftly confirmed that Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun are getting to know each other with mutual affection. This confirms the reports that the two are dating. This comes as a piece of good news for fans as they cheer on their favorite idol and entertainer.

More about Lee Mi Joo and Lovelyz

Lovelyz debuted on November 12, 2014, with their first album Girls' Invasion. This debut album featured tracks like Candy Jelly Love, which quickly became a hit and showcased their sweet and catchy sound. The group consisted of eight members including Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein.

Lee Mi Joo is a multi-talent K-pop idol, best known to be a member of Lovelyz and for her variety show appearances. Beyond her musical pursuits, Lee Mi Joo has also ventured into acting and variety show appearances, showcasing her versatility and charm to audiences worldwide. As Loveyz went on a hiatus in 2021, Lee Mi Joo continued with her solo career.

