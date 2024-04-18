Former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo dating J1 League footballer Song Bum Keun: Report

Lee Mi Joo is a former member of the girl group Lovelyz, who made her solo debut in 2023, following the group’s disbandment in 2021. On the other hand, Song Bum Keun is a popular soccer player who plays for the J1 league team. The duo has been reported to be currently dating.

Former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo and football player Song Bum Keun reported to be dating

On April 18, a Korean media coverage reported that Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun are currently seeing each other, and the two are said to be in a serious relationship. The report further stated that the K-pop idol recently visited the footballer in Japan, where he is playing in the ongoing J1 League. Till now, there is no statement from any of their agencies regarding their relationship.

Who is Lee Mi Joo?

Lee Mi Joo is a K-pop idol who made her debut with the former girl group Lovelyz. Formed by Woolim Entertainment in 2014, it was the first girl group of the said agency.

Alongside Seo Ji Soo, Jung Yein, Kei, Ryu Su Jeong, Lee Su Jeong, JIN, and Yoo Ji Ae, Lee Mi Joo featured in the group's debut album Girls' Invasion, which was released on November 17, 2014.

In 2021, Lovelyz was officially disbanded by Woolim Entertainment and the members ventured into individual activities. Lee Mi Joo also made her debut as a soloist with the single album Movie Star, which was unveiled on May 17, 2023.

The 29-year-old singer made cameo appearances in a few dramas including The Gentleman of Woolgyeesu Tailor Shop (2016), Kokdu: Season of Deity (2023), and My Dearest Part 2 (2023).

Lee Mi Joo is also known as a variety show star, who appeared in multiple popular entertainment programs including JTBC talk show Witch Hunt 2023, Mnet’s Girls Night Out (2023), Insaadong Sulzi (2024), Mnet’s reality dating show Couple Palace (2024), and more.

Know more about footballer Song Bum Keun

Song Bum Keun is a 26-year-old professional soccer player who plays as a goalkeeper for Shonan Bellmare, a J1 League club. He also plays for South Korea’s national football team.

The latest report about their alleged relationship surfaced from a sighting of Lee Mi Joo when she was spotted traveling to Yokohama, where Song Bum Keun is currently playing for his J1 League club.

Confirmations about the same are still awaited by their agencies.

