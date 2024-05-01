‘It's gonna be May’ meme; KNOW everything about it

As April comes to an end and May is just around the corner, social media is gearing up for its annual tradition of sharing Justin Timberlake memes. You have guessed it right already if you know the ones where ‘It’s gonna be May’ reigns supreme. Now, let’s know when this all started.

The origin story of the meme

The meme first appeared on Tumblr in 2012. In that meme, we saw a cheerful picture of Timberlake on an April calendar page with the phrase ‘It’s gonna be May!’ printed at the bottom. Unbeknownst to anyone, this playful joke became a viral sensation that continues to entertain the internet world even today.

Timberlake joins the fun

In 2020, while the world was grappling with COVID-19, Timberlake embraced the meme himself. He shared his own version, with his mouth covered by a mask, showing that he was willing to participate in the light-hearted internet culture surrounding him.

During a 2023 interview on Hot Ones, a popular YouTube show, Timberlake revealed where the infamous line actually came from. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t his idea to sing ‘may’ instead of ‘me.’ Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

A producer suggested it, likely inspired by NSYNC’s Swedish songwriters. Timberlake said he appreciated how their unconventional use of English made their songs more memorable, even if they didn’t always make grammatical sense.

“That’s all I need to say about that one,” he joked after explaining the story behind one of music history’s most iconic misheard lyrics. Clearly never imagining what kind of global phenomenon it would eventually become: “I knew one day they’re going to invent this thing called memes.”

As we approach another May, there is no doubt we will once again see an abundance of “It’s gonna be May” memes flood our timelines. And through all the laughs and nostalgia, it can at least be said that Justin Timberlake unwittingly became an everlasting muse for internet humor.

ALSO READ: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's remarkable return with priority on 'health and wealth' post-stroke