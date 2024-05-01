Queen Camilla Joins King Charles To Visit Cancer Hospital In First Public Outing Since His Own Diagnosis; DEETS Inside

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked their first public outing on Tuesday since the King’s cancer diagnosis. The royal couple paid their visit to the Macmillan Cancer Center in London to meet with patients and medical experts.

The cancer center has been diagnosing and treating patients for years and is known for its well-acclaimed facilities. The organization also extends support to the patients and their families.

His royal highness and the Queen stepped out after the sources claimed that the King had been “very unwell” and the funeral plans were being updated.

What was the purpose of the royals’ visit to the cancer center?

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the Macmillan Center was noted to be of high importance, as the royals learned about the underlying effects of cancer and the advanced technologies making their way to the medical rooms to treat the disease. The CT scanners were brought into the facilities to detect the early stages of cancer.

The head of state and his wife met with the chief clinician, Professor Charlie Swanton. The professor has collaborated with 250 researchers worldwide, and nearly 19 medical centers are under his supervision. The researchers have made extensive progress in the study of lung cancer and the reasons behind the ineffectiveness of medications.

Amidst King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment, Queen Camilla has actively taken up the role of battling the disease and its impact on the family alongside her husband. She was announced to be the President of Maggie’s cancer charity. Since then, she has been making frequent visits to the organization and inaugurating one of its centers at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Updates on King Charles’ health

A statement from the palace provided an update on King Charles' health and mentioned the doctors' positive assessment. It read, "His Majesty’s treatment program will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume several public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

A royal spokesperson shared that the treatment is still in the early stages, and the doctors are pleased with the king’s recovery. The monarch, too, is quite positive about his condition.

The King and Queen will soon be celebrating the 1st anniversary of their coronation, while Prince Harry is said to be joining his father while in the UK for the Invictus Games.

