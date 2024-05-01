Pedro Pascal Dating History: A Look At The Last Of Us Star's Relationships Over The Years

How can we forget Pedro Pascal’s skull-crushing (literally) performance on Game of Thrones? His entry into the GOT world had fans swooning over him. He has stumped viewers with his performances in Narcos and, most recently, The Last of Us.

Some of his leading ladies also fell for his irresistible charm. But as someone who keeps his private life intimately close to him, digging into his past love affairs was a hard one. But we were successful, and the list awaits you! Check out Pedro Pascal’s dating history!

Maria Dizzia

This actress tops the very short list of Pedro Pascal’s girlfriends! You might recognize her from Orange Is the New Black, but she also made a one-episode appearance in Law and Order as Sugar and her partner Tito Cabassa was played by Pedro Pascal.

The two met during the filming and dated for nearly a decade in the 90s, as reported by the British paper The Sun. After their brief fling, the couple moved on with their respective romantic partners. Dizzia is now married to a British playwright, Will Eno, and shares a child with him.

Lena Headey

The most infamous grey character in the GOT universe was Heady’s Cersei Lannister! Pascal entered the series’s fourth season as Dornish Prince Oberyn Martell. Although the House Martell and House Lannister were hard-core enemies, Leady and Pascal had developed feelings behind the scenes!

The duo was linked together in 2014, but they never confirmed or denied the rumors. However, they have spoken of each other in various interactions and very lovingly, "if I may add, 'Lena is one of my [favorite people],'” Pedro said in an interview with Daily Mail.

He also mentions that she was very easy to crush on. “She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother. I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush,” he added.

She also posted a cute picture of them with the caption, “Sunshine love.” If that isn’t the testament to their relationship, then what is?

However, in 2015, Heady conceived her second child, and before speculation went rife, she revealed that her now ex-husband, Dan Cadan, was the father. The actress is now married to fellow actor Marc Menchaca.

Robin Tunney

Another co-star the Chilien actor was dating or linked to was Robin Tunney. He appeared on the latter’s hit show, The Mentalist, and that’s probably where they met and hit it off!

They were spotted on numerous occasions, from casual strolls to red carpets. Although neither of them confirmed the relationship, their appearance at the 2015 Emmy Awards hinted at things being legit and serious. They were photographed being cozy at the event, which only confirmed that the rumors were true.

Whether it was a romantic or platonic relationship, it never reached fruition. The actress has since moved on for good! She tied the knot to interior designer Nick Marmet in 2012 and is still with him. She has welcomed two kids since then. She also shouted out her ex and now dear old friend after his win at the SAG award in 2024 with a sweet Instagram post.

That’s the list! The Last of Us actor believes in keeping his private life private. Pedro Pascal doesn’t have a wife, as he never married. There have been no rumors about his current girlfriend, either. He’ll probably tell the world when he puts a ring on it!