What Is Adam Rodriguez's Net Worth? Exploring The CSI Miami Star's Wealth And Fortune

Adam Rodriguez, popularly known for his roles in CSI: Miami and Magic Mike, earns fortunes worth millions from his acting career. Hailing from Puerto Rico, Rodriguez has impressed the audience by portraying varied characters on screen and proving his versatility. The actor is also into writing, directing, and creating music videos. He is married to Grace Gail, and the duo share three children together.

Here’s an exploration of the Cuban actor’s life and career.

Early Life

Adam Rodriguez was born in Yonkers, New York, on April 2, 1975. The actor’s parents hail from Puerto Rico and are Cuban, making Rodriguez a mix of cultures. Adam attended a high school in New York and graduated in 1993.

Though acting was never the first choice for Rodriguez, the 48-year-old entered the industry after suffering an injury and not being able to get selected for the Baseball team. Before opting to act in films, the Splinter star briefly worked as a stock market broker in New York.

Career

Adam began his career in Hollywood by taking up commercials for Coca-Cola. Later, Rodriguez picked up roles as a background performer in movies like X-Files, Law and Order, Felicity, Roswell, and NYPD Blue, among others. In the early 2000s, the actor began to get noticed as a side actor in films like The Imposter and King Rikki. With his talent getting into the limelight, the actor was called to the TV show for recurring appearances of his characters. The shows included All Souls and Resurrection Blvd.

In 2009, Rodriguez landed his breakthrough role in CSI: Miami. The actor appeared in 219 episodes of the show for three years. His work impressed the audience and the other showmakers, opening doors for Adam to new opportunities.

Adam Rodriguez was called in to write and direct an episode of Hunting Grounds season 9. While CSI: Miami was declared a hit, the actor acted in other shows as well. Rodriguez simultaneously appeared in series such as Psych, Six Feet Under, and NCIS. The Puerto Rican native also lent his voice to multiple characters, beginning with Kim Possible.

Later, he acted in an episode of Sesame Street in 2011 and eventually went on to sign movies like Splinter, I Can Do It All By Myself, Take, Unknown, and the list goes on.

Net Worth

Adam Rodriguez has a net worth of $16 million. The actor earned most of his fortune by taking on roles in movies and TV series. Most of Rodriguez’s films earned millions at the box office. Beginning with The Imposter, the movie made around $8,150,000 worldwide, while the box office sales of Splinter were $10,500. I Can Do All By Myself was the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career, as the movie made $51,730,000 globally.

Adam's Magic Mike, where he starred alongside Channing Tatum as Tito, earned $46,620,000. The actor also co-produced the film, earning some extra money from the profits. Meanwhile, in his personal life, Adam has been married to Grace Gail, the daughter of Maxwell Gail, since 2016. In eight years of marriage, the duo shares three children.

