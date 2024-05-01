Senna: Netflix Unveils Official TEASER For Miniseries Based On Life Of Brazilian F1 Star Ayrton Senna

Witness the story of a three-time Formula 1 champion!

Netflix unveiled the first look of its miniseries based on the life of Brazilian F1 racer Ayrton Senna, who tragically passed away in a racing accident years ago. But his passion and spirit for racing are sure to inspire viewers!

Senna teaser trailer review

The teaser looked very intense from the get-go! But it's easy to guess that the story will delve into Senna's passion and drive, which made him the champion he was.

The narrative will cover his three big wins between 1988 and 1991 and a major loss of the 1989 title to his frenemy Alain Prost. The teaser gives a glimpse of his first home-ground win at the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix despite his car gear being stuck at one point due to sudden rainfall.

It will also give a peek into his childhood, including his early career in the go-karts and his shocking loss for Toleman in 1984.

What to expect from the miniseries?

It's a Netflix series adaptation, so it will be an extended and dramatized version of the 2010 documentary film Senna, which used his real-life footage. The IMDB synopsis of the film reads, "Fictional miniseries based on the life of Ayrton Senna da Silva, the Brazilian racing legend who won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship three times."

Gabriel Leone stars as the F1 Champion, along with Matt Mella, Johannes Heinrichs, and many others. The series is filmed in two prominent F1 locations in Brazil, including Senna’s hometown, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. Some of the scenes are also filmed in Britain, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Senna’s family company, Senna Brands, works towards raising funds in the name of the late F1 champ for the Ayrton Senna Institute. They have collaborated as creators on the Netflix project produced by Fabiano Gullane and Caio Gullane.

The teaser trailer was released a day before Senna's 30th posthumous birthday. There’s no set release date yet, but according to Netflix, it will be released later this year.