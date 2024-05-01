'I've Forgiven You': When Late Singer Mandisa Once Made Simon Cowell Apologize For His Harsh Jokes At American Idol Audition

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Grammy Award winner, late Mandisa Hundley had gotten Simon Cowell to apologize to her on American Idol. Mandisa participated in season 5 of the reality show and made it to the top 9. However, during the audition round, Cowell, seated on the judging panel, made harsh comments about the singer’s body after she left the audition room in Chicago.

For her weight, the singer was in the spotlight nationwide during this particular episode, attracting over 30 million viewers. Addressing the issue, Mandisa made the judge apologize to her.

Mandisa made Simon Cowell apologize after his comments on the singer’s weight

After the audition episode aired on the channel, Mandisa confronted Cowell over the incident. The singer claimed that the audience wanted her to give a befitting reply to the judge, but all she wanted to do was let him know that she was hurt, and she cried.

The Grammy winner said, "And it was painful. It really was. But I want you to know that I've forgiven you and that you don't need someone to apologize in order to forgive somebody. And I figure if Jesus could die so that all of my wrongs could be forgiven, I can certainly extend that same grace to you."

After Mandisa spoke to Cowell, the judge accepted the fault and responded, “Mandisa, I’m humbled. Come here and give me a kiss. Give me a kiss. I’m just so appalling, aren’t I?” He added, “But we like each other now? But we like each other now?”

Simon Cowell has been making headlines for his harsh and straightforward comments to the contestants on reality shows. As for Mandisa, the TV star said they might need a bigger stage for the singer to stand on.

Mandisa Hundley’s death

Mandisa breathed her last at the age of 47 at her Nashville home on April 18, 2024. However, the cause of her death has been unknown to her fans and well-wishers. While Hundley had a good run in the music industry, the singer was out of the public eye for three years after she lost one of her best friends to cancer.

According to the reports, Mandisa was battling depression. The American Idol participant was on a break from 2013-2017 but proved to be a hit machine yet again after her comeback track topped the charts in 2017. The Christian singer released her last song in 2021.

Hundley was quite vocal about her weight and openly addressed the problems to ET in an interview. At the time, the singer said, “My journey with my weight has been publicized. The moment that Simon Cowell made fun of me on national television, the world was talking about my weight.”

She further added, “While I hated it then, I look back now, having lost 100 pounds, and I’m so thankful that that happened. I’m thankful that Simon did that.”

As word spread that the singer had passed away, Hundley's fellow reality show contestants showered their condolences.

