Former T-ara member Areum’s boyfriend updates on health after alleged suicide attempt; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to attempted suicide and domestic violence.

Areum, an erstwhile member of the girl group T-ara, attempted to take her own life in the early morning of March 27 KST. Reports suggested that the singer had since been hospitalized.

On March 27, a few hours after the news broke out, Areum’s current boyfriend took to his Instagram and shared a story about her current health condition. According to the update, the former K-pop idol seems to be still unconscious.

“Thank you to the fans and supporters of Areum who reached out with concerns about her. However, please refrain from making any unnecessary or insensible requests (to me). Please understand she is in pain and still unconscious. I beg of you, please! I am praying for she will soon be okay”, Areum’s boyfriend penned with a lot of desperation, urging fans to keep patience.

According to reports, she is now receiving advanced treatment. Meanwhile, many people who admired the ex-T-ara member seem to be praying for her recovery, while expressing much concern regarding the heartbreaking decision taken by the singer.

More about Areum's ongoing struggles

Areum was a member of T-ara from 2012 to 2013. In 2019, 6 years after her departure from the group, she tied the knot with an elder businessman. Shortly after, she welcomed motherhood, giving birth to two sons.

However, in December 2023, she publicly announced her decision to divorce her husband, exposing the challenges she had been facing in the difficult marriage.

She also showed exceptional courage, sharing photos of injuries she received from domestic violence. Additionally, she also shared posts about her ex-husband’s mistreatment and abuse towards her child. Shortly after, she also courageously spoke up about being victimized by someone impersonating her to attempt extortion.

Amidst all the struggles, Areum expressed to marry her current boyfriend, who is a film writer, as soon as the divorce proceedings were settled.

While her troubled marriage broke the hearts of many fans, they were relieved to know she had found someone better, she could rely on.

However, the latest news of her attempting suicide adds another layer to the existing concern. While the reason for her taking such a shocking action remains unknown, there’s speculation about it stemming from all the traumas she has been dealing with for a while now.

Meanwhile, this incident shed light on the dire need to focus on mental health in the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

Similarly, if you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please don't hesitate to seek help. Contact your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or confide in someone trustworthy. There are numerous helplines dedicated to providing support and assistance in such circumstances.

