EXID's renowned producer Shinsadog Tiger reportedly found dead at 40

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a shocking turn of events, star composer and producer Shinsadong Tiger has been reported dead, as revealed by an exclusive report by a K-media on February 23. The renowned figure in the music industry was discovered lifeless after an acquaintance, unable to reach him, found his lifeless body and promptly reported it to the authorities.

Shinsadong Tiger was celebrated for his exceptional production skills, crafting hits like T-ARA's Roly Poly and EXID's Up and Down, among others. His contributions to the K-pop industry were substantial, including the launch of girl group TRI.BE in 2021.

As of now, Shinsadong Tiger's representatives have not issued a statement regarding the report. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the music community, leaving fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented and influential figure.

More details about Sinsadong Tiger

Lee Ho Yang, professionally known as Shinsadong Tiger, was a prominent South Korean music producer and songwriter, born on June 3, 1983, in Gwangyang, South Korea. Despite debuting in 2001 at the age of 18, Shinsadong Tiger faced financial challenges and worked various odd jobs to fund his music career. His journey to success includes early rejection from JYP Entertainment, motivating him to carve his own path in the industry.

Rising to prominence for his work in K-pop, Shinsadong Tiger managed girl group EXID under his own label, AB Entertainment, which he founded. He received acclaim and recognition, being named the New Generation Producer at the 18th Korean Culture Entertainment Awards in 2010. Known for his role in following musical trends, he has faced criticism for producing commercial music for idols.

Beyond producing for various artists, Shinsadong Tiger released his own music, including the self-produced single Supermarket – The Half in 2011. In 2018, he contributed to the music production of Idol Producer and, notably, composed and arranged MOMOLAND's hit song Bboom Bboom. In 2021, he collaborated with LE to form and debut the group TRI.BE, showcasing his ongoing influence and versatility in the dynamic landscape of K-pop.

