Former T-ara member Areum hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to attempted suicide and domestic violence

Former T-ara member Areum has been hospitalized following a suicide attempt. She reportedly tried to take her own life early in the morning of March 27 KST. Areum previously shared images depicting her ex-husband's abuse toward their child, bravely speaking out against domestic violence.

T-ara’s Areum hospitalized after a reported suicide attempt

In an exclusive report by Osen, it was disclosed that T-ara's Areum was admitted to a hospital for treatment following a suicide attempt in the early hours of March 27 KST. Osen did not provide any additional information about her condition. Areum, who was a member of T-ara from July 2012 to 2013, has since pursued different endeavors. In 2019, she tied the knot with an older businessman and embraced motherhood, welcoming two sons. However, her recent appearance on Between Marriage and Divorce shed light on the challenges within her marriage.

In December of last year, Areum publicly declared her decision to divorce her husband, stating her intention to marry her current boyfriend, a well-known film writer, once the divorce proceedings were finalized. Areum has courageously shared images revealing her ex-husband's abuse towards their child and recently posted disturbing photos of her own injuries from domestic violence. Additionally, she has bravely spoken out about being victimized by someone impersonating her to extort money from others.

The reported suicide attempt adds another layer of concern to Areum's ongoing struggles, prompting an outpouring of support and calls for increased focus on mental health issues within the entertainment industry.

T-ara is a South Korean girl group formed by MBK Entertainment in 2009, composed of four members: Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin, and Jiyeon. Known for their catchy dance-pop tunes, T-ara's music is heavily influenced by their collaboration with composer Shinsadong Tiger. However, in 2012, the group encountered a decline in popularity amidst allegations of internal conflicts, leading to the abrupt departure of Hwayoung, followed by Areum's departure a year later.

Despite this setback, T-ara continued to release new material, albeit with varying levels of success. They also shifted their focus to promotional activities in China, where they gained attention for their rendition of the Chopstick Brothers' Little Apple in 2014. The name of the group, T-ara, derived from the word "tiara," symbolizes their aspiration to reign as the "queens of the music industry."

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

Similarly, if you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please don't hesitate to seek help. Contact your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or confide in someone trustworthy. There are numerous helplines dedicated to providing support and assistance in such circumstances.

