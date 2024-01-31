Woman of Fire Poster OUT: T-ara’s Jiyeon-led thriller film confirms premiere in March 2024

Woman of Fire, starring T-ara's Jiyeon, has released a new poster setting the stage for an intense journey as actress Lee Soo Yeon navigates a murder mystery amidst her comeback. With an ensemble cast including Song Ji Eun and Kim Nu Ri, Woman of Fire is set to unfold a thrilling mystery in March 2024

T-ara's Jiyeon is angry woman in new Woman of Fire poster

T-ara's Jiyeon builds anticipation for her upcoming film, Woman of Fire, with a captivating new poster. The image features Lee Soo Yeon, portrayed by Jiyeon, exuding an unsettling intensity with tousled hair and a piercing gaze. The atmosphere suggests a blend of unease and suspense, leaving viewers intrigued about the unfolding events.

The poster captures a pivotal moment, as Lee Soo Yeon engages in a phone conversation with a compelling caption, "Exactly. So why did you do that to me?" This cryptic dialogue deepens the mystery surrounding her involvement in a murder case, adding layers of complexity to the narrative.

As Jiyeon readies for her comeback, the film promises a riveting storyline, intertwining suspense and drama. The arresting visuals and enigmatic caption generate anticipation, setting the stage for Jiyeon to deliver a compelling performance in Woman of Fire, further solidifying her presence in the realm of Korean cinema.

Woman of Fire is slated for release in March 2024

Woman of Fire, a gripping thriller, unfolds the compelling journey of actress Lee Soo Yeon, portrayed by Jiyeon. The narrative takes a dark twist when, after a night of drinking, Soo Yeon wakes up to the shocking discovery of her junior actress roommate's murder. The storyline delves into the aftermath of a single mistake that sends Soo Yeon's life spiraling into turmoil.

Jiyeon embodies the character of Lee Soo Yeon, a once-celebrated actress who faces a dramatic downfall, losing her popularity and career after a pivotal error. The film explores her path to redemption as she prepares for a comeback after a prolonged hiatus.

Song Ji Eun takes on the role of Park Ji Min, a devoted longtime fan of Lee Soo Yeon, who harbors a hidden secret. The dynamic cast also includes Kim Nu Ri as Song Ga Young, a bold rookie actress positioned as the industry's next Lee Soo Yeon.

As Woman of Fire weaves a tale of suspense, redemption, and hidden secrets, the stellar performances by the cast promise an enthralling cinematic experience, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the film's release in March 2024.

