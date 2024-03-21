Ex-TREASURE member Bang Yedam is releasing a new single in the upcoming days titled Officially Cool. The track will feature aespa’s Winter, and it will be a duet. The teaser image for the song has been dropped, providing a glimpse of the concept behind the new project.

Bang Yedam and aespa's Winter release teaser for single Officially Cool

On March 21, 2024, at midnight KST, the teaser for the upcoming track by Bang Yedam and aespa’s Winter was released. The image was dropped via Bang Yedam’s official social media page. The track is titled Officially Cool, which will be a duet where both singers will be teaming up to showcase their incredible synergy with each other.

Both artists appear in the teaser image, standing facing each other. However, they both do not look at one another but in other directions. Moreover, they have put on indifferent expressions, which suggests a tense relationship between the two. While Yedam appears clearly in the picture, Winter is slightly blurred, which can mean that her character in the song has faded away from Bang Yedam’s life.

The upcoming single will premiere on April 2, 2024, at 18:00 KST. The song is characterized by having a fresh rhythm and melody. The duet will welcome and embody the spring season with a refreshing tempo. Additionally, it is expected that both singers’ voices will fuse together perfectly to create a beautiful song. Bang Yedam’s ability to mold himself according to the genre and Winter’s capability to turn any song into an extraordinary one make the collaboration special.

More about Bang Yedam

Bang Ye Dam signed with YG Entertainment in 2020 and debuted with the K-pop band TREASURE. However, in November 2022, YG announced that the artist’s contract with the company had been terminated and he would be pursuing his career in producing. He signed with GF Entertainment in August 2023 and debuted as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, One One.

aespa's future activities

Meanwhile, aespa is gearing up for its second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea. It is expected that the girl group will be releasing new music ahead of their upcoming tour.

