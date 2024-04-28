Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh's wedding to Navi-Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan has been the talk of the town of late. The actress had a lavish wedding. Since she always expressed her wish for a grand wedding, people were extremely happy and excited for her. While the wedding festivities concluded a couple of days ago, it is still capturing the attention of the viewers. A video of Arti's husband Dipak's performance from the sangeet ceremony is going viral and is being loved by everyone.

Dipak Chauhan dedicates a Salman Khan song to Arti Singh

In the viral video from the sangeet ceremony, Dipak Chauhan is seen dancing to the tunes of the title track of Salman Khan's Biwi No 1 with Arti Singh. Calling her lady love Biwi No. 1 while she danced with him to the popular track Dipak stole everyone's hearts. While the groom looked a bit nervous in the video, his love for Arti made the performance even more special. The bride was seen smiling jaw to jaw in the video and all we have to say is, God bless Arti.

Take a look at Dipak Chauhan's performance for Arti Singh from the sangeet ceremony shared by a fan:

More about Dipak and Arti's wedding

Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek announced her wedding at Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and he later also revealed that the family would send the first invitation card to their uncle Govinda.

People were anticipating whether Govinda would attend the function or not, considering their family feud. Govinda did make a brief appearance at the wedding. He blessed the couple and also met Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's kids. Viewers loved the family reuniting after many years.

Many celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and Ragini Khanna among others attended the wedding festivities.

