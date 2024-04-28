WATCH: Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor holds masi Shaheen Bhatt tightly; visits grandmom Soni Razdan's house

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids in the industry. Every time she makes a public appearance with her parents and others, fans' hearts melt due to her overloaded cuteness. Today, April 28, Raha was seen visiting her grandmother Soni Razdan's house with her masi (aunty) Shaheen Bhatt.

Shaheen held Raha in her arms while they entered the house. Raha's grandmom was also with them.

A video on Instagram shows Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor exiting the car with her aunty Shaheen Bhatt. The munchkin held her masi tightly as she was in the latter's arms.

Raha wore a white outfit and tied her hair in two buns. Shaheen dressed in a pink kurta while Soni Razdan wore an animal-printed outfit. The trio was seen entering the lift in the video.

Watch the video:

Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor in arms as they leave Kareena Kapoor Khan's house

Alia Bhatt's work front

The actress is gearing up for the release of her movie Jigra. The prison-break action thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024. This film also marks Alia’s first collaboration with The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

Apart from Jigra, Alia is set to enter the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. Previous films in the YRF spy universe include titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Alia will be headlining the film, and she will be joined by actress Sharvari Wagh. Additionally, Alia will be reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal also star in the movie.

