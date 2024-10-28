FTISLAND’s Minhwan edited out from The Return of Superman amid alleged prostitute solicitation; Lee Hong Ki in hot water

FTISLAND's Minhwan was recently accused of solicitation of prostitutes by his ex-wife, which has put him under investigation. Due to the ongoing controversy, the artist’s appearance in the variety show The Return of Superman has been edited out. Furthermore, Lee Hong Ki was seen defending his bandmate, which has resulted in massive backlash from netizens.

On October 27, 2024, the new episode of The Return of Superman was broadcast, but FTISLAND’s Minhwan did not appear in it. The artist’s footage from the show had been edited out amid his ongoing controversy of prostitute solicitation. The episode solely featured the daily lives of Jang Dong Min, Park Soo Hong, and DinDin. The segment involving Choi Minhwan has been completely removed.

Earlier this week, on October 24 KST, Choi Minhwan’s ex-wife, Yulhee, made a public confession that has drawn significant attention. According to Yulhee, one of the key reasons for the former couple’s divorce was Minhwan’s repeated visits to adult entertainment establishments.

Yulhee disclosed details of Minhwan’s alleged behavior, revealing an audio recording of a phone conversation between him and an acquaintance. The recording seemingly indicates that Minhwan intended to visit a hostess bar without Yulhee’s knowledge, which contributed to the strain in their marriage.

Following this disclosure, Minhwan’s actions caught the attention of law enforcement. The Seoul Gangnam Police Department has taken up the case, and Minhwan will soon be subject to an official investigation under suspicion of engaging in illicit activities, specifically soliciting prostitution. Further developments are expected as the investigation proceeds.

Furthermore, Minhwan’s bandmate, Lee Hong Ki, was seen defending the artist on social media platforms, which has further invited backlash. On October 25, 2024, Lee Hong Ki replied to a fan’s post saying, “This was a personal issue between the two, and it ended up like this. If he’s done something wrong, he should apologize and bow his head. But let’s not rush to believe everything. I need to stand by him. We’ll endure. That’s just who we are. All I can do is take the hits and keep moving forward.”

However, on October 27, 2024, Lee Hong Ki thanked fans, noting he gained strength from a close friend and valued recent face-to-face conversations. He expressed his intention to address others directly in the future to avoid misunderstandings. Nevertheless, fans have shown their displeasure at the artist coming for Minhwan’s defense continuously, even after evidence suggesting that the claims made against him is possibly true.

