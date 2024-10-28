Byeon Woo Seok, Park Seo Joon, Jung Ho Yeon and others to bring star power as presenters for MAMA Awards 2024

MAMA Awards 2024 is gearing up for a night of glitz and glamour along with the biggest stars of K-Town. The presenters of the show have recently been announced and it consists of popular artists such as Byeon Woo Seok, Park Seo Joon and more. Moreover, the event also has an extensive lineup of performances, creating much anticipation among fans.

On October 28, 2024, Mnet announced the star-studded lineup of presenters at the upcoming MAMA Awards 2024. The event will be held for three days from November 21, 2024, to November 23, 2024. On the second day, the list of presenters will be Byeon Woo Seok, Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Gong Myung, Lee Ji Ah, Seol In Ah, Kim Min Ha, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jo Yu Ri, Na Young Suk, and Hong Jin Kyung. They will be announcing nominations and handing out awards to the winners.

On the third day, Park Seo Joon, 2PM’s Lee Junho, Im Siwan, Jung Ho Yeon, Ma Dong Seok, Moon Sang Min, Dex, Kim Hye Joon, Lee Joo Bin, Na Young Suk, and Oh Sanguk were revealed as the presenters.

Previously, it was revealed that MAMA Awards 2024 will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, 2024. It is the first time that the ceremony will be taking place in North America. Furthermore, on November 22, 2024, and November 23, 2024, the event will be held in Japan at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

Moreover, the lineup of performances was also announced, which includes BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, who will be taking the stage after 9 whole years, with the previous one being in 2015. The up-and-coming boy group BOYNEXTDOOR from Zico’s company KOZ Entertainment has been announced to perform alongside the virtual K-pop boy band PLAVE, who is also set to make their debut on the stage.

Soloist and actress BIBI will also be performing on the show. Some of the other artists performing at the event include (G)I-DLE, Park Jin Young, Lee Young Ji, ME:I, MEOVV, TREASURE, TWS, aespa, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, IVE, KATSEYE, RIIZE, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE, among others.

