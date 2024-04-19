Goodbye Earth poster: Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Seong Woo, Kim Yoon Hye and more prepare for disaster as apocalypse nears

Goodbye Earth is an upcoming sci-fi drama which features Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo and Kim Yoon Hye. Ahn Eun Jin is most well known for her role in My Dearest which became a massive hit in 2023. Yoo Ah In has worked on critically acclaimed projects like Burning, Chicago Typewriter and more. Jeon Sung Woo is known for Diary of a Prosecutor and Sh**ting Stars.

Goodbye Earth poster featuring Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Sung Woo and Kim Yoon Hye

On April 19, Netflix released the poster for their upcoming series Goodbye Earth. The caption on the poster reads, "Together today, tomorrow, till the end". Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Sung Woo and Kim Yoon Hye are the people who stay back and try to save the people as disaster nears and Earth is expected to be hit by an asteroid in 200 days.

More about Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Earth is set to premiere on April 26 and will be streaming on Netflix. The drama stars Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo and Kin Yoon Hye.

The thriller is adapted from the novel Shumatsu no Furu by Kotaro Isaka. Kim Jin Min directed the project. He has also worked on popular series like My Name, Extracurricular, Lawless Lawyer, Marriage Contract and more. Jung Sung Joo has written the script. She is known for Heard It Through the Grapevine, Secret Love Affair, A Wife's Credentials and more.

The drama tells the story of a dystopian world in which an asteroid is on its way to hit Earth in 200 days which leads to a lot of confusion and chaos. It focuses on the stories of different people and how they deal with the situation. While some decide to run away, others decide to serve and help others.

