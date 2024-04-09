Goodbye Earth stills: Yoo Ah In, Ahn Eun Jin, and Kim Yoon Hye try to survive as doom nears in apocalyptic thriller

Goodbye Earth is a pre-apocalypse K-drama featuring Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo and Kim Hye Yoon. When an asteroid is set to hit the Earth in 200 days, a determined teacher takes things into her own hands to save her students. Ahn Eun Jin is most well known for her role in My Dearest which became a massive hit in 2023. You Ah In has worked on critically acclaimed projects like Burning, Chicago Typewriter and more.

Goodbye Earth stills with Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Sung Woo and Kim Hye Yoon

On April 9, Netflix released stills from the upcoming drama Goodbye Earth. As the world burns down, Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Sung Woo and Kim Hye Yoon stand tall and rather than escaping, try to make the situation better. Ahn Eun Jin plays a school teacher who quits her job and focuses on saving her students. Jeon Sung Woo takes on the role of a priest who remains calm and doesn't run away. Kim Hye Yoon plays a military commander who helps to maintain order.

More about Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Earth is set to premiere on April 26 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The drama stars Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Sung Woo and Kin Yoon Hye.

The thriller is adapted from the novel Shumatsu no Furu by Kotaro Isaka. Kim Jin Min has directed the project. He has also worked on popular series like My Name, Extracurricular, Lawless Lawyer, Marriage Contract and more. Jung Sung Joo has written the script. She is known for Heard It Through the Grapevine, Secret Love Affair, A Wife's Credentials and more.

The drama tells the story of a dystopian world in which an asteroid is on its way to hit Earth in 200 days which leads to a lot of confusion and chaos. It focuses on the stories of different people and how they deal with the situation. While some decide to run away, others decide to serve and help others.

