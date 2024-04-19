Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, more fight to win and survive in new mysterious stills of thriller series The 8 Show

The 8 Show Netflix's upcoming original series has just released some thrilling stills ahead of its premiere. These sneak peeks give us a glimpse into the intriguing setting of the show, featuring stars like Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jung Min, and more, all caught up in a mysterious location in this gripping new thriller drama.

New stills of The 8 Show

The 8 Show follows the journey of eight people grappling with financial struggles who receive an intriguing invitation from the mysterious 8 Show. The recently revealed stills provide a peek into the show's backdrop—a multi-story building featuring a communal lounge and individual rooms for each participant. Despite its initial appearance as a luxurious retreat, everything within this setting is revealed to be artificial. From participants' uniforms sporting faux buttons and belts to a pool devoid of real water, the illusion of grandeur quickly fades away upon closer inspection.

The stills provide a glimpse into the living conditions of the participants as they engage in the games. They also capture the emotional highs and lows experienced by the contestants. In one photo, Moon Jung Hee appears on the verge of tears beside Ryu Jun Yeol, while another image shows participants on the stairs looking startled, hinting at the intensity of the show. Additional images shed light on the intricate relationship dynamics among participants, showcasing secret conversations between Ryu Jun Yeol and Park Jung Min, as well as a confrontation between Lee Joo Young and Chun Woo Hee, who wears a cold expression.

Check out the stills below-

More about The 8 Show

Under the direction of Han Jae Rim and drawing inspiration from Bae Jin Soo's acclaimed webtoon series Money Game and its sequel Pie Game, The 8 Show unfolds the narrative of eight individuals navigating financial hardship who find themselves drawn to a dangerous yet compelling invitation from the mysterious 8 Show.

In the intense atmosphere of The 8 Show, contestants find themselves embroiled in a high-stakes game, isolated from society and thrust into extreme circumstances. Adhering to the game's unique rules, the eight participants must strive to accumulate and safeguard wealth until the game's conclusion, which is marked by a tragic event—a participant's death. The 8 Show is scheduled to make its premiere on May 17 and will stream via Netflix.

