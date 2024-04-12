Han Ji Min to make comeback as singer after 10 years with Next Stop Heart in collaboration with Paul Kim

Actress Han Ji Min will be making a comeback as a singer after 10 years and will be collaborating with Paul Kim. Their song Next Stop Heart is set to release this month.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  10:45 PM IST |  9.1K
Paul Kim, Han Ji Min
Paul Kim, Han Ji Min

In around two decades of her career, Han Ji Min has blessed us with some amazing performances. She made her debut with the SBS drama series All In in 2003 as a child actor. Her notable works include Behind Your Touch, Our Blues, The Light in Your Eyes, and many more. The actress will be returning as a singer with her collaboration with the popular singer Paul Kim. 

Han Ji Min marks her return as singer after 10 years with Paul Kim 

Han Ji Min is all set to make a comeback as a singer after 10 years with the single Next Stop Heart in collaboration with the singer Paul Kim. The track is set to release on April 15. The proceeds from the song will be donated to charity. This will be her first time making a return as a singer after she sang for the soundtrack of the movie Plan Man. 

Related Stories

Uncle Samsik releases new poster featuring Song Kang Ho’s mysterious character
korean
Uncle Samsik releases new poster featuring Song Kang Ho’s mysterious character
RM of BTS removes his Instagram profile picture, archives posts leaving only 7
korean
RM of BTS removes his Instagram profile picture, archives posts leaving only 7
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles