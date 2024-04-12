Han Ji Min to make comeback as singer after 10 years with Next Stop Heart in collaboration with Paul Kim

In around two decades of her career, Han Ji Min has blessed us with some amazing performances. She made her debut with the SBS drama series All In in 2003 as a child actor. Her notable works include Behind Your Touch, Our Blues, The Light in Your Eyes, and many more. The actress will be returning as a singer with her collaboration with the popular singer Paul Kim.

Han Ji Min marks her return as singer after 10 years with Paul Kim

Han Ji Min is all set to make a comeback as a singer after 10 years with the single Next Stop Heart in collaboration with the singer Paul Kim. The track is set to release on April 15. The proceeds from the song will be donated to charity. This will be her first time making a return as a singer after she sang for the soundtrack of the movie Plan Man.