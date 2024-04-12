Shadow Detective fame Kim Shin Rok to make cameo in Queen of Tears as Kim Do Hyun’s wife; Report

Kim Shin Rok, who is known for her fierce appearances in The Kidnapping Day (2023), Shadow Detective (2022-2023), and more will reportedly return to rom-coms with Queen of Tears’ upcoming episodes. Anticipation runs high to witness her acting synergy with the existing cast.

Kim Shin Rok to appear as Kim Do Hyun's wife in Queen of Tears

According to Korean media reports on April 12, the actress is scheduled to make a guest appearance in tvN’s Queen of Tears. She will reportedly star as Kim Do Hyun’s wife and the sister-in-law of Kim Soo Hyun. Her character has been kept under wraps so far in the drama, so the new revelation is expected to add more layers to the narrative.

Moreover, the latest report is especially piquing the fans’ interest as it will mark the second collaboration between Kim Do Hyun and Kim Shin Rok. The talented duo previously worked together in the Coupang Play drama One Ordinary Day, where the actor stars as the lead and an ordinary student entangled in a murder case. In the drama, Kim Shin Rok portrays Ahn Tae Hee, the head detective of the department investigating his case.

At the same time, actor Kim Do Hyun and Kim Shin Rok will reunite as a couple through Queen of Tears, since they paired up in the JTBC drama Reborn Rich, where they also appeared as a married couple.

Fans eagerly await to witness the actress’ on-screen interaction with Kim Soo Hyun’s character while keeping an eye on her chemistry with Kim Do Hyun.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is an ongoing tvN drama that centers around the troubled married life of Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress of Queen’s group and the legal director of the conglomerate, Baek Hyun Woo.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won respectively portray Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, scorching the screen with their heart-fluttering chemistry that has contributed to the drama garnering massive attention worldwide.

The additional cast boasts a talent influx of Park Sung Hoon as a cunning investor, Kwak Dong Yeon as Hong Hae In’s younger brother Hong Soo Cheol, Lee Joo Bin as his wife Cheon Da Hye, Kim Do Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo’s older brother Baek Hyun Tae, and more.

Queen of Tears airs as a Saturday-Sunday drama through tvN network in Korea and Netflix for a global audience. The next episode of the show will be released on April 13, at 9:10 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).

Who is Kim Shin Rok?

Kim Shin Rok is a prominent Korean actress who rose to prominence with versatile acting skills and impressive synchronization with her characters. Her notable performances include The Kidnapping Day (2023), Moving (2023), Shadow Detective (2022), Hellbound (2021-) Reborn Rich (2022), Beyond Evil (2021), One Ordinary Day (2021), Sweet Home 2(2021), and more.

