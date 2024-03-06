Happy Birthday Ra Mi Ran: The Good Bad Mother, Reply 1988 and more; Top 5 roles in K-drama

Ra Mi Ran cuts the cake on March 6. The actor wrapped up a very successful 2023 with hits like The Good Bad Mother and Cold Blooded Intern. She also took the main role in the 2024 film Citizen of a Kind which was well received by the audience. She is a talented actor who embraces the roles that she is given. Her versatility can be seen in the various projects that she has undertaken over the years. Ra Mi Ran debuted in 2005 with the film Sympathy for Lady Vengeance. Her first appearance on the small screen was with the 2011 drama The Duo. Here is a list of her best roles in K-dramas.

Best K-dramas starring Ra Mi Ran

The Good Bad Mother

The Good Bad Mother starring Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Eun Jin and Yoo In Soo. The drama is loaded with emotions but also deals with these heavy topics carefully while also adding a hint of comedy. It tells the story of a single mother who runs a pig farm and due to her circumstances, she brings up her son with a tough heart. Her son meets with an accident as an adult and now she has to take care of him till he recovers. But this time she takes up a different approach.

Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a 2015 slice-of-life drama which tells the story of a neighbourhood in the late 1980s. The lighthearted drama deals with the everyday lives of the people living in the neighbourhood together and the warmth and compassion they have for each other. Lee Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi take on the main role in the series. Ra Mi Ran plays Jung Hwan's mother who is a logical lady but is as comassionate. Though she doesn't express a lot of her feelings, she is a kindhearted woman who is ready to help her friends whenever they are in need.

Black Dog

Black Dog is a comedy slice-of-life drama starring Seo Hyun Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Ha Joon and Lee Chang Hoon. The office drama tells the story of teachers. The series evaluates the lives of teachers and students and provides commentary regarding the issues in the system and society. Black Dog was released in December 2019. The series is directed by Hwang Joon Hyuk who also worked on Song of the Bandits.

Miracle That We Met

Miracle That We Met is a fantasy romance starring Ra Mi Ran, Kim Myung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Ko Chang Seok, and Joseph Lee. It tells the story of a man who meets an accident and wakes up in the body of another man who has the same name. The drama is a comedy which shows his life with two different wives. Strong Woman Bong Soon's director Lee Hyung Min and Love All Play's director Jo Woong worked on this project. Baek Mi Kyung wrote the script. She has also written for Strong Girl Nam Soon, Melting Me Softly and more.

Avengers Social Club

Avengers Social Club is a comedy slice-of-life drama which revolves around three women from different walks of life. A fish store owner, a homemaker and an heiress come together to help each other get their revenge. They soon build a special bond with each other. It stars Ra Mi Ran, Lee Yo Won, Myung Se Bin, and Lee Jun Young. It is based on the webtoon Buam-dong Revenge Social Club by Sajatokki. Kim Yi Ji and Hwang Da Eun wrote the script for the drama and Kwon Seok Jang and Kim Sang Ho directed it.

