Hope Hicks, a communications director and White House advisor during the Trump administration, gave testimony on Friday in the criminal trial of the former president. Just moments after being questioned by prosecutors regarding her interactions with Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, Hicks broke down in tears while testifying in her former boss's hush money trial.

Hope Hicks says Trump asked to deny affair allegations with Stormy Daniels

According to Reuters, in her testimony, she stated that during the last few days of the 2016 presidential race, he advised her to refute any claims of a sexual relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels. Hicks' testimony provided jurors with an intimate glimpse into the campaign's attempts to contain the fallout after Trump was repeatedly accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the final weeks of his victorious White House campaign.

Trump entered a not-guilty plea in response to accusations that he falsified business documents to conceal a $130,000 payment made to Daniels at the time, who was threatening to reveal details of their 2006 sexual encounter. In her testimony, Hicks claimed that four days before the election on November 8, 2016, she informed Trump that Daniels' story would be covered in depth by the Wall Street Journal.

She said that there were claims in the report that Trump had an affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal and that he did not want his wife, Melania, to read them. Trump has denied ever having a sexual relationship with either of the two women.

Who is Hope Hicks?

American political strategist and public relations executive Hope Hicks worked in President Donald Trump's administration from 2017 to 2018 and from 2020 to 2021. She was the White House's director of communications from 2017 to 2018, its director of strategic communications from January to September 2017, and then back from 2020–2021 as the president's counselor.

Before pursuing a career in media and communications like her father, Hicks was a teenage model. She joined the Trump Organization as an employee after graduating from college and working in public relations for a few years. She later joined the Trump Administration after working as a national press secretary for the presidential transition team and serving as press secretary and early communications director for the Trump 2016 campaign.

As the longest-serving political assistant to President Trump, Hicks left the Administration in March 2018. She served as executive vice president and chief communications officer of Fox Corporation after her resignation. She returned to the White House in March 2020 as President Trump's counselor before she made her final departure on January 13, 2021

