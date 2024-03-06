TWICE’s Momo, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, and IVE’s Wonyoung stunned with their dazzling visuals at the Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is almost at its end and we have seen many celebrities amid camera flashes and gorgeous new apparel of luxury fashion houses. Many Korean celebrities and artists attended the highlight of the fashion industry, the week of style and fashion in Paris. With outstanding attires, the idols were able to take center stage even at the fashion week.

TWICE’s Momo, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, and IVE’s Wonyoung stun with their dazzling visuals at the Paris Fashion Week

TWICE’s Momo, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, and IVE’s Wonyoung were the ones to steal the spotlight at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show on March 5, Tuesday. The K-pop stars dazzled as they made their way through the crowd, their striking visuals did not go unmissed at the event and they made everyone swoon with awe. After winning the K-pop scene, Momo, Minnie, and Winyoung successfully took center stage in the fashion scene as well.

TWICE’s Momo, Miu Miu’s Japanese ambassador stunned as usual with her breathtaking visuals dressed in a denim ensemble, with a crop top and jeans styled with a pair of boots. Miu Miu’s house ambassador (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, left everyone gasping for air with her denim shorts and jacket ensemble with brown details all over it, she further paired it with calf-length boots. The look was completed with a chequered shirt and soft polo.

IVE’s Wonyoung, Miu Miu’s brand ambassador, graced the occasion with her soft and charming visuals, leaving everyone in awe of her elegant looks. She was seen styling a lively white two-piece set, a skirt, and a cropped shirt with dark blue details, the attire made her look like a real-life animation character. Minnie, Momo, and Wonyoung in their Miu Miu fits undoubtedly left a memorable mark on the streets of Paris Fashion Week.

More about TWICE’s Momo, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, and IVE’s Wonyoung

TWICE’s Momo also known by her full name Momo Hirai is a Japanese singer and rapper based in Korea, she debuted with TWICE in 2015 as the main dancer, singer, and rapper. She is also a member of the Japanese sub-unit MiSaMo alongside Sana and Mina from TWICE.

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie is a Thai singer, songwriter, producer, and actress based in South Korea. She debuted with (G)I-DLE in 2018 as a vocalist and is known for her distinctive music style and vocals. She made her acting debut with the Netflix series So Not Worth It.

IVE’s Wongyoung also known by her full name Jang Won Young is a South Korean singer. She debuted with Iz*One in 2018 which was later disbanded and she made her with IVE in 2021 as a vocalist and main visual of the group. She is known for her stunning visuals and fashion style and is regarded as one of the most influential artists of the latest generation.

