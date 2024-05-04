Bharti Singh informed her fans about getting hospitalized after experiencing unbearable stomach pain. The comedian, who is still in the hospital, shared that she underwent tests that have shown stones in her gallbladder, which will be operated upon. Now, through her new vlog, Bharti has shared her health update and mentioned feeling better than before.

The comedienne also beamed with happiness as she sought special permission from the hospital staff to meet Golla, her son, in her ward. Bharti's playful interaction with her husband, Haarsh Limabchiyaa, and her little son reflected that she is recovering positively and even showed that her pain has been greatly relieved.

Golla meets Bharti Singh in hospital

In her last vlog, Bharti Singh complained of experiencing severe pain in her stomach and became emotional as she missed her son at the hospital. She got teary-eyed and remarked that Golla had never slept without her before, but due to her hospitalization, he had been learning to sleep alone. But, in the latest vlog, the popular comedian looked overwhelmed and delighted after meeting Golla in the ward.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The little munchkin arrived at the hospital with Bharti Singh's sister, and he had a great time meeting her mom. Bharti captured Golla dancing joyfully and joked, "Yeh hospital mein aake mere saamne naache hi jaa raha hai. Isko lagta hai bimaar maa dekh ke isko itni khushi huyi (He is dancing in front of me in the hospital. It seems that he is so happy to see that his mother is sick)."

Advertisement

Bharti Singh gives her health update

Meanwhile, Bharti informed her fans about her health and stated that she was feeling better. Further, she thanked the hospital staff for serving her healthy meals. In the morning, she was provided with Idli and sambhar, but the Dance Deewane 4 host replaced it with vegetable upma. Apart from expressing gratitude for the treatment, she thanked them for providing special permission to have Golla in her ward for some time.

Suniel Shetty sends hamper for Bharti Singh

After Bharti Singh said goodbye to her son, she shared that Suniel Shetty sent a hamper for her after hearing about her health issues. So, in the vlog, Haarsh Limbachiyaa showed fans how the Dhadkan actor had sent several bottles of vitamin and protein water. Later, in the vlog, Bharti expressed her gratitude to Suniel for the healthy hamper.

In the last few minutes of the vlog, we have Haarsh at the hospital, who came to stay with Bharti. He brought some chips and noodles for him, thereby teasing her that she is not allowed to eat junk food for now. Lastly, the Dance Deewane 4 host asked the nurse to complain about him, and the latter also enjoyed the cute banter between them.

Bharti Singh to undergo surgery

After complaining of rising pain in her stomach, Bharti Singh was admitted, and later, her medical reports revealed that she had stones in her gallbladder. Initially, Bharti and Haarsh suspected the pain to be a case of high acidity or food poisoning, as she vomited whenever she ate something.

In her last vlog, the 39-year-old stated that she would have to undergo surgery, and the doctors initially put her on a liquid diet. The pain was so terrible and unbearable that Bharti was unable to sleep and even felt emotionally vulnerable in the hospital.

But now, things seem to be moving in a positive direction. Bharti has been feeling relieved from her excruciating stomach pain. She is currently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Suhaagan Chudail First Look OUT: Nia Sharma reflects revengeful attitude and devilish avatar; Watch