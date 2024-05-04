Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Did Sukuna Copy Gojo's Hand-Sign? Explained

In the most recent chapter of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans saw Sukuna, cornered by Yuji’s constant attacks, execute Malevolent Shrine, which is his domain expansion, with one hand. But what was more interesting for the fans was the fact that the King of Curses actually used Gojo Satoru’s signature hand sign to do so.

Sukuna, who usually employs both his hands to expand his domain, had no other choice as one of his hands was cut off by the other sorcerers to stop him from doing just that. However, in his moment of desperation, the curse was able to show why he was one of the strongest beings in the world when he executed his domain with just one hand.

Why do fans think Sukuna copied Gojo’s hand sign?

In the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, a cornered Sukuna had no other way to fight back without using domain expansion. However, due to his arm having been cut off, he couldn't set the technique off in the usual way which is through making a sign with both his hands. That is why the curse, who had observed how Gojo's domain expansion works throughout the manga executed his domain expansion to how the sorcerer used to do it. However, it does seem that the move was done out of desperation as he needed his domain expansion to save his life.

Due to having six eyes from birth, Gojo Satoru can everything including cursed energy at its atomic detail. Due to this incredible power, he can use his cursed technique without wasting any extra cursed energy on his output. As a result, he can easily execute his domain expansion with just one hand. Sukuna, though having defeated Gojo, has been struggling against Yuji’s leaping power for the last few chapters. Even though we do not know why Gege Akutami drew him using his domain expansion with one hand, it could be that the King of Curses was feeling cornered. It also proves how strong and genius of a sorcerer Sukuna is that even at that moment, he was able to execute Malevolent Shrine with just one hand.

What might happen in the upcoming chapters?

As readers of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga already know, Malevolent Shrine is probably the strongest domain expansion in the Jujutsu Kaisen world right now. And since he has already deployed it in the 258th chapter, we can hope to see more dramatic developments in the upcoming chapters. Yuji is barely holding onto his own by expanding his own Simple Domain to counter Malevolent Shrine, and the chapter also had a flashback moment that explains the training he went through to master the techniques.

The coming chapters might show the other sorcerers trying to find a way to counter Malevolent Shrine and Sukuna’s other power of fire which was a major cliffhanger in the chapter. We might see someone like Yuta appear to help Yuji in the battle. But most importantly, fans think that Yuji also might be able to execute his own domain expansion now as it remains the only technique he has not mastered yet. The ending of Jujutsu Kaisen is approaching fast, which means another devastating battle might be underway. What becomes of all the remaining sorcerers including Yuji still remains a mystery.

