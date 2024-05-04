The Eras Tour: Why Are Taylor Swift's Europe Concert Tickets Cheaper? Explained

Taylor and shattering records- two sides of one coin. She has been breaking records for fun. The 14 Grammy winner and having over 100 million monthly Spotify listeners created history by winning the coveted Album of the Year award four times at the Grammy Awards, a feat no other artist has touched. She also created history by becoming the first woman to have 10 solo singles get more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Earlier this year, she became the first musician to become a billionaire solely on music earnings. And, while we are talking about her records, it will be incomplete if we don’t include the storm she created with the Eras Tour concert. It generated an estimated $1.04 billion in gross ticket sales, the first tour to ever hit the billion-dollar milestone, according to the live-music trade publication Pollstar. She is gearing up for this year’s tour as well. However, unlike last year, this time, the ticket price has been dropped.

Why Eras Tour ticket price is cheaper in Europe this year?

Taylor Swift is set to kick of the European leg of her massive tour on May 9th, starting from Paris. The Lover musician, who dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, will wrap up her tour in London on 20 August with 49 dates in between in Sweden, Ireland, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Austria, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

If you're struggling with the sky-high ticket prices for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in the US, there might be a solution across the Atlantic. For fans looking to attend the kickoff of the European leg of Swift's tour, the starting price for tickets is about $340, which is 87% cheaper than the average ticket price in the U.S. The prices vary from country to country. For example, tickets to see Swift in Stockholm are priced at $312, in Portugal they start at $336, and in Spain you can get in for as low as $324.

However, prices begin to rise in the United Kingdom. To see Swift in Liverpool, you’d need to pay around £540 (approximately $674 USD), and tickets for her shows at London's Wembley Stadium hover around £720 (which is about $900).

Experts attribute the huge price difference to several factors. Firstly, European consumers have historically been more wary of resale tickets. Secondly, European regulations are much stricter, empowering artists and fans to report and remove unfair listings. Additionally, laws limit ticket markups over face value, keeping prices in check.

According to Billboard, Sam Shemtob, managing director for the ticket resale advocacy group Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (FEAT), notes that the focus in Europe is not only on maintaining reasonable prices but also on empowering consumers to take action against unfair ticket practices.

These factors contribute to why Taylor Swift's European tour dates offer a more affordable opportunity for fans compared to those in the U.S.

Reports suggest Taylor Swift might miss the Met Gala

The last time Taylor Swift attended the Met Gala, the annual fashion mega-event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was in 2016. It's been almost a decade. She has been invited this time as well. But reports say that she and her boyfriend Travis Kelce might miss this year's event also.

PEOPLE claimed Swift wouldn’t attend the Met Gala, and it was due to the upcoming Eras shows. “She’ll be focusing on rehearsals and tour prep,” the outlet reported.

The event, scheduled for May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, invited both of them but as per TMZ, the two have declined invitations, mentioning prior commitments.

The Met Gala is expected to bring together a star-studded lineup, with this year's theme focusing on the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit. The event's dress code, themed "The Garden of Time," is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny are among some of the main attractions this time. Though it's still not clear about their presence, it's highly likely that they will attend as everyone is anticipating the night.

Meanwhile, Swift continues to enjoy remarkable success post the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Once again, she has dominated the Billboard charts, with her album amassing an impressive one billion Spotify streams within its first week, which became a record, as usual.

ALSO READ: Why Will Taylor Swift Not Attend Met Gala Despite Rumors of Red Carpet Debut With Travis Kelce? Find Out