Kim Soo Hyun for Best Actor, Moving for Best Drama, and more earn nominations at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards; Check out full list

The Baeksang Arts Awards is known as the most prestigious ceremony that unifies the Korean film and TV industry. The 60th installation of this event is all set to commence on May 7. Ahead of its much-awaited inauguration, the list of nominees who made it to the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards has been revealed. For all nominated actors and actresses in different categories, the selection process was made through TV shows, OTT releases, and films aired between April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. For the series, the nominees were chosen from programs that have at least broadcasted one-third as of March 31.

Candidates who starred in at least three productions were selected as nominees for the best new actor category. Moreover, last year’s productions that were excluded from the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards were also included in this year’s pool.

So, let’s not wait and check out the exciting list of actors, actresses, dramas, films, and more who have made it as nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Drama

1. Best Actor

2. Best Actress

3. Best Supporting Actor

4. Best Supporting Actress

Joo Min Kyung (Behind Your Touch)

Yeom Hye Ran (Mask Girl)

Kang Mal Geum (The Good Bad Mother)

Lee Jung Eun (A Bloody Lucky Day)

Shin Dong Mi (Welcome to Samdalri)

5. Best New Actor

Lee Si Woo (Boyhood)

Lee Jong Won (Knight Flower)

Lee Shin Ki (The Worst of Evil)

Kim Yo Han (A Killer Paradox)

Lee Jung Ha (Moving)

6. Best New Actress

BIBI (The Worst of Evil)

Go Yoon Jung (Moving)

Yoo Na (The Kidnapping Day)

Lee Han Byul (Mask Girl)

Lee Yi Dam (Daily Dose of Sunshine)

7. Best Director

Park In Je (Moving)

Jung Ji Hyun (Lies Hidden in My Garden)

Lee Chang Hee (A Killer Paradox)

Lee Myung Woo (Boyhood)

Han Dong Wook (The Worst of Evil)

8. Best Technical Direction

Lee Sung Kyu (Moving: VFX)

Im Wan Ho, Kim Dong Shik (Whales and I: camera)

Lee Seok Geun (Korea-Khitan War: costume)

Park Ji Won, Yang Hong Sam (Revenant: art)

Ha Ji Hee (The Matchmakers: Art)

9. Best Screenwriter

Kang Full (Moving)

Bae Se Young (The Good Bad Mother)

Kim Eun Hee (Revenant)

Im Dae Hyung, Jeon Go Woon (LTNS)

Lee Nam Gyu, Kim Da Hee, Oh Bo Hyun (Daily Dose of Sunshine)

10. Best Drama

Moving (Disney+)

Revenant (SBS)

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix)

The Good Bad Mother (JTBC)

My Dearest (MBC)

TV programs

1. Best Male Entertainer

Yoo Jae Suk

Na Young Suk

Kian84

Tak Jae Hoon

Calm Down Man (Lee Mal Nyeon)

2. Best Female Entertainer

Lee Soo Ji

Kim Sook

Jang Do Yeon

An Yu Jin

Hong Jin Kyung

3. Best Variety show

I am Solo (ENA, SBS Plus)

A Clean Sweep (JTBC)

The Comunity (Wavve)

Just An Excuse

4. Best Educational Show

Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate (EBS1)

There Is No Sustainable Earth (KBS1)

Whales and I (SBS)

1980, Lochon and Chauvel (KBS1)

Japanese Person Ozawa (KBS1)

Film

1. Best Actor

Choi Min Sik (Exhuma)

Lee Byung Hun (Concrete Utopia)

Jung Woo Sang (12.12: The Day)

Hwang Jung Min (12.12: The Day)

Kim Yoon Seok (Noryang: Deadly Sea)

2. Best Actress

Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)

Jung Yu Mi (Sleep)

Ra Mi Ran (Citizen of a Kind)

Honey Lee (Killing Romance)

Yum Jung Ah (Smugglers)

3. Best Supporting Actor

Yoo Hae Jin (Exhuma)

Song Joong Ki (Hopeless)

Kim Jong Soo (Smugglers)

Park Jung Min (Smugglers)

Park Geun Hyung (Picnic)

3. Best Supporting Actress

Krystal Jung (Cobweb)

Yeom Hye Ran (Citizen of a Kind)

Kim Sun Young (Concrete Utopia)

Lee Sang Hee (My Name is Loh Kiwan)

Yum Jung Ah (Allenoid 2)

4. Best New Actor

Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)

Kim Seon Ho (The Childe)

Joo Jong Hyuk (Iron Mask)

Kim Young Sung (Big Sleep)

Hong Sa Bin (Hopeless)

5. Best New Actress

Go Min Si (Smugglers)

Moon Seung Ah (The Hill of Secrets)

BIBI (Hopeless)

Lim Sun Woo (Ms. Apocalypse)

Oh Woo Ri (Hail to Hell)

6. Best Director

Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

Ryu Seung Wan (Smugglers)

Kim Sung Soo (12.12: The Day)

Uhm Tae Hwa (Concrete Utopia)

Kim Han Min (Noryang: Deadly Sea)

7. Best New Director

Park Young Joo (Citizen of a Kind)

Kim Chang Hoon (Hopeless)

Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)

Cho Hyun Chul (The Dream Songs)

Lee Jung Hong (A Wild Roomer)

8. Best Screenplay

Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)

Lee Ji Eun (The Hill of Secrets)

Park Jung Ye (Killing Romance)

Hong In Pyo, Kim Sung Soo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong (12.12: The Day)

9. Best Technical Direction

Kim Byung In (Exhuma: audio)

Jung Yi Jin (Cobweb: art)

Lee Mo Gae (12.12: The Day: camera)

Hwang Ho Kyun (12.12: The Day: SFX makeup)

Jin Jong Hyun (The Moon: VFX)

10. Best Film

Exhuma

Cobweb

12.12: The Day

Concrete Utopia

Noryang: Deadly Sea

11. Gucci Impact Award

Citizen of a Kind

The Dream Songs

Ms. Apocalypse

Greenhouse

The Hill of Secrets

Meanwhile, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is slated to commence on May 7, at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) and will be broadcast live through the JTBC network.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 10 Korean shows like Alchemy of Souls; Hotel Del Luna, Goblin, and more