Kim Soo Hyun for Best Actor, Moving for Best Drama, and more earn nominations at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards; Check out full list
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is gearing up to commence soon. Ahead of the much-awaited event, let’s check out the full list of nominees.
Kim Soo Hyun, Ryu Seung Ryong, Yoo Yeon Seok, and more nominated in best TV actor category
Kim Go Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Yu Mi, and more grab nods as nominees for best film actress
Exhuma, Cobweb, and more outstanding movies nominated for best film
The Baeksang Arts Awards is known as the most prestigious ceremony that unifies the Korean film and TV industry. The 60th installation of this event is all set to commence on May 7. Ahead of its much-awaited inauguration, the list of nominees who made it to the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards has been revealed. For all nominated actors and actresses in different categories, the selection process was made through TV shows, OTT releases, and films aired between April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. For the series, the nominees were chosen from programs that have at least broadcasted one-third as of March 31.
Candidates who starred in at least three productions were selected as nominees for the best new actor category. Moreover, last year’s productions that were excluded from the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards were also included in this year’s pool.
So, let’s not wait and check out the exciting list of actors, actresses, dramas, films, and more who have made it as nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Drama
1. Best Actor
- Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears)
- Ryu Seung Ryong (Moving)
- Yoo Yeon Seok (A Bloody Lucky Day)
- Namgoong Min (My Dearest)
- Im Siwan (Boyhood)
2. Best Actress
- Lim Ji Yeon (Lies Hidden in My Garden)
- Ra Mi Ran (The Good Bad Mother)
- Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)
- Ahn Eun Jin (My Dearest)
- Honey Lee (Knight Flower)
3. Best Supporting Actor
- Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband)
- Ryu Kyung Soo (The Bequeathed)
- Lee Hee Joon (A Killer Paradox)
- Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl)
- Ji Seung Hyun (Korea-Khitan War)
4. Best Supporting Actress
- Joo Min Kyung (Behind Your Touch)
- Yeom Hye Ran (Mask Girl)
- Kang Mal Geum (The Good Bad Mother)
- Lee Jung Eun (A Bloody Lucky Day)
- Shin Dong Mi (Welcome to Samdalri)
5. Best New Actor
- Lee Si Woo (Boyhood)
- Lee Jong Won (Knight Flower)
- Lee Shin Ki (The Worst of Evil)
- Kim Yo Han (A Killer Paradox)
- Lee Jung Ha (Moving)
6. Best New Actress
- BIBI (The Worst of Evil)
- Go Yoon Jung (Moving)
- Yoo Na (The Kidnapping Day)
- Lee Han Byul (Mask Girl)
- Lee Yi Dam (Daily Dose of Sunshine)
7. Best Director
- Park In Je (Moving)
- Jung Ji Hyun (Lies Hidden in My Garden)
- Lee Chang Hee (A Killer Paradox)
- Lee Myung Woo (Boyhood)
- Han Dong Wook (The Worst of Evil)
8. Best Technical Direction
- Lee Sung Kyu (Moving: VFX)
- Im Wan Ho, Kim Dong Shik (Whales and I: camera)
- Lee Seok Geun (Korea-Khitan War: costume)
- Park Ji Won, Yang Hong Sam (Revenant: art)
- Ha Ji Hee (The Matchmakers: Art)
9. Best Screenwriter
- Kang Full (Moving)
- Bae Se Young (The Good Bad Mother)
- Kim Eun Hee (Revenant)
- Im Dae Hyung, Jeon Go Woon (LTNS)
- Lee Nam Gyu, Kim Da Hee, Oh Bo Hyun (Daily Dose of Sunshine)
10. Best Drama
- Moving (Disney+)
- Revenant (SBS)
- Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix)
- The Good Bad Mother (JTBC)
- My Dearest (MBC)
TV programs
1. Best Male Entertainer
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Na Young Suk
- Kian84
- Tak Jae Hoon
- Calm Down Man (Lee Mal Nyeon)
2. Best Female Entertainer
- Lee Soo Ji
- Kim Sook
- Jang Do Yeon
- An Yu Jin
- Hong Jin Kyung
3. Best Variety show
- I am Solo (ENA, SBS Plus)
- A Clean Sweep (JTBC)
- The Comunity (Wavve)
- Just An Excuse
4. Best Educational Show
- Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate (EBS1)
- There Is No Sustainable Earth (KBS1)
- Whales and I (SBS)
- 1980, Lochon and Chauvel (KBS1)
- Japanese Person Ozawa (KBS1)
Film
1. Best Actor
- Choi Min Sik (Exhuma)
- Lee Byung Hun (Concrete Utopia)
- Jung Woo Sang (12.12: The Day)
- Hwang Jung Min (12.12: The Day)
- Kim Yoon Seok (Noryang: Deadly Sea)
2. Best Actress
- Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)
- Jung Yu Mi (Sleep)
- Ra Mi Ran (Citizen of a Kind)
- Honey Lee (Killing Romance)
- Yum Jung Ah (Smugglers)
3. Best Supporting Actor
- Yoo Hae Jin (Exhuma)
- Song Joong Ki (Hopeless)
- Kim Jong Soo (Smugglers)
- Park Jung Min (Smugglers)
- Park Geun Hyung (Picnic)
3. Best Supporting Actress
- Krystal Jung (Cobweb)
- Yeom Hye Ran (Citizen of a Kind)
- Kim Sun Young (Concrete Utopia)
- Lee Sang Hee (My Name is Loh Kiwan)
- Yum Jung Ah (Allenoid 2)
4. Best New Actor
- Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)
- Kim Seon Ho (The Childe)
- Joo Jong Hyuk (Iron Mask)
- Kim Young Sung (Big Sleep)
- Hong Sa Bin (Hopeless)
5. Best New Actress
- Go Min Si (Smugglers)
- Moon Seung Ah (The Hill of Secrets)
- BIBI (Hopeless)
- Lim Sun Woo (Ms. Apocalypse)
- Oh Woo Ri (Hail to Hell)
6. Best Director
- Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)
- Ryu Seung Wan (Smugglers)
- Kim Sung Soo (12.12: The Day)
- Uhm Tae Hwa (Concrete Utopia)
- Kim Han Min (Noryang: Deadly Sea)
7. Best New Director
- Park Young Joo (Citizen of a Kind)
- Kim Chang Hoon (Hopeless)
- Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)
- Cho Hyun Chul (The Dream Songs)
- Lee Jung Hong (A Wild Roomer)
8. Best Screenplay
- Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)
- Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)
- Lee Ji Eun (The Hill of Secrets)
- Park Jung Ye (Killing Romance)
- Hong In Pyo, Kim Sung Soo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong (12.12: The Day)
9. Best Technical Direction
- Kim Byung In (Exhuma: audio)
- Jung Yi Jin (Cobweb: art)
- Lee Mo Gae (12.12: The Day: camera)
- Hwang Ho Kyun (12.12: The Day: SFX makeup)
- Jin Jong Hyun (The Moon: VFX)
10. Best Film
- Exhuma
- Cobweb
- 12.12: The Day
- Concrete Utopia
- Noryang: Deadly Sea
11. Gucci Impact Award
- Citizen of a Kind
- The Dream Songs
- Ms. Apocalypse
- Greenhouse
- The Hill of Secrets
Meanwhile, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is slated to commence on May 7, at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) and will be broadcast live through the JTBC network.
