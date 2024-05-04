Top 10 Best Netflix Original Anime: From Violet Evergarden To Kengan Ashura

If you are a frequent anime watcher, then you might have seen Netflix picking up some great shows to add to their library including masterpieces like Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, One Piece, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. However, when it comes to original anime shows Netflix is not far behind. In recent years, we have had some great Netflix original anime shows and films from different genres.

From great comedy, action to romance, Netflix has it all. Some of these titles have even made it to a lot of people’s favorites list. And even now, Netflix is bringing in more and more original titles to their library for viewers to enjoy. Here are some of the best original anime series that you can watch on the streaming platform right now.

Komi Can’t Communicate

One of the most popular romance anime series available on Netflix right now has to be Komi Can't Communicate. Based on Tomohito Oda's manga of the same name, the story follows a high school girl named Komi who is so beautiful that all her classmates practically worship her. However, Komi doesn't talk to anybody. A very normal guy from her class named Tadano discovers that the reason why she can't talk to anybody is because of her debilitating social anxiety. When she asks him for help, Tadano decides to do everything in his power to ensure Komi makes friends in school. What unfolds is a sweet and hilarious story that will lighten up your heart.

Blue Period

Based on Tsubasa Yamaguchi’s eponymous manga, Blue Period tells the story of a high school boy who despite being popular and excellent in studies, feels an emptiness in his everyday life. Once he stumbles upon his school’s art club, he feels inspired and decides to pursue art. Through his art, he finds peace and people he can connect with on a deeper level. The anime is visually stunning and tells a story that is equally melancholic and heartwarming.

Pluto

If you are into sci-fi thrillers, then you are going to love Pluto. Based on Naoki Urasawa’s manga, the series follows a Europol robot detective named Gesicht in his mission to solve a string of deaths. What unfolds is a great mystery that is absolutely exhilarating. The short series consisting of eight episodes is perfect for binging.

Romantic Killer

Another adorable original anime based on Wataru Momose’s manga of the same name. Romantic Killer combines friendship, love, and magic all in one. It centers around a girl named Anzu Hoshino who is one day approached by a wizard called Love Cupid who tells her that it will take away her favorite things - video games, chocolate, and her cat if she does not participate in a romance game featuring handsome boys. The sweetly funny story unfolds as Anzu starts to connect with these good-looking boys and finds meaningful friendship.

Aggretsuko

Aggretsuko is a Netflix original net anime that centers on an anthropomorphic red panda named Retsuko who is trying her best to navigate her life as an office worker. However, her secret is that she goes to a karaoke bar to sing death metal to let out her aggression. Funny yet deceptively deep, the anime is a great way to unwind.

Delicious in Dungeon

If we talk about ongoing anime series, then Delicious in Dungeon is something a lot of people have heard about. Already midway through its first season Delicious in Dungeon is based on Ryoko Kui’s manga and centers around Laios, who loses his sister to a red dragon during a dungeon exploration. But he gathers a bunch of odd members to make the journey into the dungeon with him again to save his sister. But Laios has a secret, he wants to eat dungeon monsters. While inside, he meets a dwarf who has been in the dungeon living off of monster meat for years. Together, the group makes a bizarre journey filled with food and adventure.

Kengan Ashura

Based on a manga series written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon, Kengan Ashura revolves around a man named Ohma Tokita who is scouted by a company CEO for his fighting prowess. He then becomes a fighter for the company and enters high-stakes gladiator-like fights to devastate his opponents. For people who love fighting and martial arts-related anime, this series is a must-watch.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, the original net anime series by Netflix Cyberpunk Edgerunners tells the story of a boy named Davi Martinez. Living in a corrupted world where cybernetic implants are normal, David loses everything in a drive-by shootout. He then decides to become a black-market mercenary, also known as a cyberpunk. Sci-fi lovers will absolutely love this high-speed thriller for its plot excellent action sequences and phenomenal storytelling.

Kotaro Lives Alone

Based on Mami Tsumura’s manga series, Kotaro Lives Alone tells the story of a boy named Kotaro, who lives alone and is only 4 years old. The bizarre situation interests his neighbor Shin Karino, who lives in the apartment next door to the one Kotaro moves in. An adorable yet heartbreaking tale of this little boy who is forced to live alone will make you smile and cry.

Violet Evergarden

Based on Kana Akatsuki’s light novel series, Violet Evergarden is probably one of the best anime series available on Netflix right now. It tells the story of a girl named Violet Evergarden who starts to work as an Auto Memory Doll or a ghostwriter for people who cannot write or cannot express their feelings properly in letters. She joins this new profession after the war and makes it her life’s purpose to find the meaning of what her mentor told her on the battlefield, which was I love you. The story is heartfelt and beautiful and Violet’s journey is enough to make you cry.

