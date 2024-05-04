Cobra Kai Season 6 Renewed: New Trailer, Expected Plot, Premiere Window & More

Cobra Kai's sixth season which will be the final one of the show also gets its release dates. Netflix plans to start the three-part finale season this summer. Cobra Kai has garnered much appreciation for its writing, performances, action scenes, humor, and character development.

This martial arts comedy-drama television series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. As it is now heading towards its sixth season, here’s everything you need to know.

Netflix announced the sixth and final season of Kobra Kai

Netflix has announced a release date for Cobra Kai Season 6 and the streaming giant plans to split the season into three five-episode blocks. In total, it will have 15 episodes. The series is a direct sequel to the original four films in The Karate Kid franchise, telling the stories of the characters of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence over 30 years after the original film.

What is Cobra Kai season 6’s release date?

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 premieres on July 18, 2024; Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024; and finally, Part 3 (dubbed The Finale Event) will have to wait for 2025. As of now, we do not have a specific date for the final part. The production of Cobra Kai season 6 was delayed due to the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

Who's making Cobra Kai?

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Entertainment, along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Cobra Kai season 6 cast

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, and Yuji Okumoto all return to their roles from the Karate Kid film franchise in the series. It also stars Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

What is Cobra Kai season 6 about?

"Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate," reads the official Season 6 synopsis for Cobra Kai.

Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg released a statement at the time of the announcement, promising that the final run of episodes will be the “biggest season of Cobra Kai yet.”

“Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the creators said at the time. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted."

Where did Cobra Kai film?

Most of the series was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California. The production was halted for the dual strike that hampered many shows in Hollywood. In an interview with Collider, Josh Heald said:

"We were basically ready to go when the writers' strike began. That was our scheduled day one of production. The writers’ strike went on longer than any of us ever thought it would, and obviously the actors’ strike is prolonging as well. Fingers crossed, at any moment now, maybe by the time these words are reaching people's ears, it could be over. For the three of us who share a hive mind and never stop thinking and talking, [the strike] did give our minds a place to marinate and come back into the writer's room as soon as the writer's strike was over with more ideas, more depth in terms of where we were already going. The room is just running on all cylinders right now. As long as the actors’ strike ends, we will be back in production after the New Year." Post-strike ending, the cast and crew quickly returned to work.

Cobra Kai started its journey as a YouTube-exclusive show in 2018 before eventually shifting to Netflix for Season 3 in 2021. The streaming giant has since released this show, with its most recent one, Season 5, arriving in fall 2022. So, it will be almost two years since viewers last saw Cobra Kai's new episodes. The wait is going to be over when Season 6 finally premieres this summer.

