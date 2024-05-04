Ranbir Kapoor Highest Grossing Movies: Animal tops

Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossing movies is what most film enthusiasts around the globe have started to search, particularly fascinated by how well the actor’s last release performed at the box office. Over the years, Ranbir Kapoor has repeatedly proven that he is a big box office draw. The release of Animal in December 2023, catapulted him to a league that very few stars find themselves in.

The thunderous reception of that film and his character in particular, has entirely changed his career trajectory and every upcoming film of his is waited for with bated breaths. Before discussing the actor's next couple of releases, let's analyse Ranbir Kapoor's highest grossing movies in terms of worldwide gross collections.

Ranbir Kapoor's Highest Grossing Movies, Assorted By Worldwide Gross

1. Animal:

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol decimated all box office records for an R-rated Indian film and by a margin. It grossed over Rs 900 crores worldwide, and emerged as the third highest grosser of 2023, only behind Jawan and Pathaan.

2. Sanju:

Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and others was Ranbir Kapoor's highest grosser, then, and also the highest grossing Indian film of 2018. Sanju broke the opening weekend records for a Hindi film and what's even greater is the fact that it managed to do it in a non-holiday weekend.

It is still the only time that an RK film topped the domestic and worldwide box office of a particular year, collecting over Rs 575 crores. Ranbir Kapoor's towering performance is what was considered as the highlight of this Hirani directorial. It remained the actor's highest grosser until it was surpassed by Animal.

3. Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva:

Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others, emerged as the highest Hindi film grosser of 2022 at the worldwide box office, as it grossed slightly over Rs 400 crores. Like Sanju, Brahmastra also broke the first weekend record for a Hindi film on a non-holiday.

The collections registered by the movie came as a respite for the Indian exhibition sector as all the tentpole films that released before Brahmastra, after the Covid Pandemic, could not do anything substantial at the box office. Having said that, the film's final numbers were seen as underwhelming due to its massive production budget. Brahmastra Part 2 and Part 3 have been announced but the release timeline is still unclear.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani went on to become an era defining film. It released on a non-holiday and grossed just under Rs 300 crores worldwide. This level of collection was considered to be massive for the year that it was released in, that is 2013.

On top of that, it wasn't the conventional big ticket festive release but was a rom-com. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani consolidated Ranbir Kapoor's image as a big box office draw from the younger lot.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil:

Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan came at a time when Ranbir Kapoor was going through a difficult phase in his career. The film found itself in a number of controversies before release but the 2016 Diwali release found abundant love from the audiences.

Despite clashing with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grossed around Rs 230 crores worldwide. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's songs were chartbusters. The film won accolades for the delicate treatment of its subject matter.

Following is a list of the highest grossing Ranbir Kapoor films, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Ranbir Kapoor Films Worldwide Gross Collections Animal Rs 905 crores Sanju Rs 578.50 crores Brahmastra Rs 431 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 295.75 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Rs 229.50 crores

Ranbir Kapoor Looks To Take Box Office To The Next Level With His Upcoming Releases

Ranbir Kapoor is not complacent after the gigantic box office success of Animal. In fact, he has become more certain about his film choices. Ranbir Kapoor is devoting his next couple of years for Ramayana: Part 1 directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Sai Pallavi and Yash, and Love And War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

The actor will then decide whether to work on the two Brahmastra films or two Ramayana films or Animal Park.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Highest Grossing Movie List Is Going To See A Lot Of Shuffling

The list of Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossing movies is sure to see a lot of shuffling in the years to come. He is perhaps in the best phase of his career as a star whose film can create mass hysteria. Film choices will play a very critical role for the actor because it is eventually about the ones you make the film for.

All in all, there is a lot to look forward to, if you are a Ranbir Kapoor admirer.

