Happy Chen Day: 6 songs that cement EXO member’s status as King of K-drama OSTs

Chen, from the K-pop group EXO, is known for his powerhouse vocals and an established solo career. However, over the years he has become one of the most sought-after artists in the world of K-drama OSTs. His soothing and powerful vocals have graced numerous soundtracks, adding depth to the stories they accompany. Here, let’s look at some of the best tracks that make him the true King of OSTs.

1. Best Luck – It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014)

Best Luck is perhaps Chen’s most iconic OST, and for good reason. This song was featured in the popular drama It’s Okay, That’s Love, starring Jo In Sung and Gong Hyo Jin. The upbeat melody and heartfelt lyrics perfectly capture the essence of the love story between the main characters. The singer’s vibrant and clear vocals bring out the hopeful and romantic vibe of the song, making it a timeless piece that still resonates with fans years after its release.

2. Everytime (with Punch) – Descendants of the Sun (2016)

This catchy duet with Punch became an instant hit when it was released as part of the OST for the mega-popular drama Descendants of the Sun. Starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, the series captivated audiences worldwide, and the song became the perfect anthem for the love story between the lead characters. Chen’s smooth, emotive voice complements Punch’s soft and sweet tones, creating a harmonious blend that captures the romantic yet adventurous spirit of the drama.

3. Cherry Blossom Love Song – 100 Days My Prince (2018)

Cherry Blossom Love Song is a beautiful ballad that perfectly captures the poignant love story in the historical drama 100 Days My Prince. Starring EXO’s D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun, the drama’s themes of lost love and fate are reflected in this emotionally stirring track. Chen’s tender and expressive vocals convey a sense of yearning and nostalgia, enhancing the drama’s narrative and leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

4. For You – Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

For You is a collaboration between Chen and his fellow EXO members, Baekhyun and Xiumin, for the historical romance Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The drama, featuring a star-studded cast including IU, Lee Joon Gi, and Kang Ha Neul, explores themes of love, betrayal, and destiny. The song itself is a soulful ballad that perfectly captures the intense emotions and dramatic twists of the series.

5. Make It Count – Touch Your Heart (2019)

Make It Count is a light-hearted and sweet track featured in the romantic comedy Touch Your Heart, starring Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na. The song’s playful melody and uplifting lyrics reflect the charming and whimsical nature of the drama. Chen’s soothing voice adds an extra layer of warmth and sincerity to the song, making it a perfect accompaniment to the heart-fluttering moments between the lead characters. His ability to effortlessly switch from powerful ballads to more cheerful and upbeat tracks like this one showcases his versatility as a vocalist.

6. Your Moonlight – Do You Like Brahms? (2020)

Your Moonlight is a poignant ballad that complements the emotionally charged atmosphere of Do You Like Brahms?, a drama centered around the lives and loves of classical musicians. The song’s delicate piano arrangement and Chen’s soulful vocals create a soothing, almost ethereal listening experience that beautifully reflects the inner turmoil and unspoken feelings of the characters.