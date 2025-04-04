Comedian Russell Brand Gets Charged With Assault and More After 4 Women Accused Him; All You Need to Know About the Case

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assualt.

UK comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with multiple federal offenses. BBC News reported that Brand has been accused of one count of oral rape and one count of indecent assault, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The force revealed that the allegations concern incidents that took place between 1999 and 2005. In one incident, a woman was allegedly raped in the Bournemouth area. The actor-comedian has also been accused of indecently assaulting another woman in the Westminster area of London in 2001.

Another plaintiff alleged that Brand orally raped and sexually assaulted her in 2004. The fourth incident involves a different woman who was allegedly abused and sexually assaulted in the Westminster area between 2004 and 2005.

Since these accusations emerged in September 2023, Brand has faced multiple interrogations from the police. An investigation by Channel 4, The Times, and The Sunday Times resulted in a wave of allegations, including multiple counts of rape, assault, and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

The artist previously pleaded not guilty to all the aforementioned offenses. He denied all claims in a statement, calling them “very, very hurtful.” On Friday, April 4, Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge the actor with multiple offenses.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary,” she stated. As a result, they decided that the actor should be charged with the offenses.

The CPS reminded everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the accused has the right to a fair trial. “It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” the statement added.