Mel Gibson Gets His Gun Rights Restored After 2011 Domestic Violence Conviction; Here's What Happened

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

The Justice Department recently restored Mel Gibson’s right to own a firearm, following his 2011 conviction for domestic violence.

According to a report by The New York Times, it was Attorney General Pam Bondi who approved the restoration of the actor’s right to carry a gun, along with nine other individuals.

Now, the Signs actor, who was named a “special ambassador” to Hollywood by newly elected President Donald Trump in January, will be permitted to own firearms—subject to state laws.

For those unfamiliar, Mel Gibson was not the only one named a “special ambassador” to Hollywood. The title was also given to Anaconda actor Jon Voight and legendary actor Sylvester Stallone.

As for Mel Gibson, he is a resident of Nevada, where state law prohibits felons from owning guns. However, in the case of the Passion of the Christ director , his conviction was treated as a misdemeanor.

This decision has already caused concern within the Justice Department and has become a major topic of debate. Previously, the department’s pardon attorney, Elizabeth G. Oyer, was fired by the Trump administration in March after expressing concerns about allowing Mel Gibson to possess a firearm again following his conviction.

However, a senior Justice Department official denied that Elizabeth G. Oyer was fired for opposing the restoration of firearm rights, The New York Times previously reported.

“Giving guns back to domestic abusers is a serious matter that, in my view, is not something I could recommend lightly,” Oyer stated. She also warned that restoring such rights could have real consequences, as it would allow individuals with a history of domestic violence to possess firearms.

Moreover, it is important to note that the Justice Department recently published new regulations that permit the restoration of gun rights to certain individuals with criminal convictions—provided they have “earned the chance” to own firearms again.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

