Happy Mingyu Day: Exploring his captivating persona as SEVENTEEN's rapper who has shelled out hits

Mingyu also known by his birth name Kim Mingyu turns 27 today. As we wish the brilliant member of SEVENTEEN a happy birthday, let’s take a walk down mapping his shining presence in K-pop. Mingyu is a member of the worldwide popular K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN. He is part of the hip-hop team of the boy band and has always captivated fans. With his powerful vocals and rapping skills, he has managed to leave a lasting mark on the map of K-pop.

Mingyu as a K-pop artist not only shines as a rapper but as a songwriter who writes his own raps. His stylish presence along with striking visuals have established him as a fashion icon as well. Here’s a look at his captivating persona as SEVENTEEN’s rapper and more.

Mingyu’s single Bittersweet with Wonwoo featuring Lee Hi

Mingyu apart from SEVENTEEN has only released one single along with his fellow band member Wonwoo. The song also featured the famous South Korean soloist Lee Hi. The music video of the song featured the three artists playing the role of three friends who find themselves in a love triangle. Wonwoo and Mingyu in the video fall in love with their common friend Lee Hi but in the end choose friendship over love.

In Bittersweet we get to experience the vocalist side of Mingyu, which soothes listeners like a melodious dream. His turn from hard-hitting and powerful rapping style to the soft tones of Bittersweet’s bossa nova style. The heart-touching lyrics sing about a love that consumes oneself but the bittersweet reality of the lovers never meeting remains the unchanging truth. With an instrumental and guitar-laced background score, Bittersweet becomes a hit with its addictive music and lyrics.

Mingyu with his melodic vocals in a fading style closes the romantic track. With his dreamy and relaxing voice, Mingyu with this song reinvents himself as a silver-toned vocalist.

Mingyu as a rapper

Mingyu as a rapper is known to make fans swoon over his arresting presence. His rapping skills need no introduction. His “darumdarimda” in Super by SEVENTEEN took the music world by storm. His rapping part in the song exhibited his prowess as a rapper and his captivating persona.

Taking his iconic style ahead, Mingyu in the hip-hop team’s song Fire lit the stage on fire. GAM3 BO1 another hip-hop team had a whole sequence by Mingyu which sits beautifully with the fast-paced style of the song.

“Pull up in an all-black Roadster”, Mingyu’s hitting line in Monster by SEVENTEEN gives the song a push laced with his heavy vocals and strong aesthetic.

Songs like DON QUIXOTE, Rock With You, Shadow, Chilli, I can't run away, Monday to Saturday and many more further became a demonstration of the SEVENTEEN member’s rapping skills.

Mingyu as a songwriter

Mingyu is well-established as one of the top rappers of K-pop but did you know he sometimes writes his own raps? Some of the best raps of SEVENTEEN’s songs come from Mingyu’s pen.

God of Music and God of Light Music along with Monster in SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, the latest hits by the boy band had Mingyu as one of the writers. In FML, the hip-hop team’s high-spirited track Fire featured him as a writer as well.

Domino, Love Letter, Snap Shoot (Japanese version), I Can’t Run Away, Together, Chilli, Lie Again, and Clap are some of the SEVENTEEN songs under which Mingyu displayed his knack as a songwriter. Mingyu is accurately called the jack of all trades as not only a rapper he captivates fans with his flair of words. He has also surprised fans time and again with his voice taking a softer turn as a vocalist in softer songs like Love Letter, Darl+ing, and his single Bittersweet among others.

We wish one of the most captivating K-pop artists, Mingyu a happy birthday!

