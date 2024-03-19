Mingyu is the main rapper and visual of the K-pop boy group Seventeen. He is known for his outstanding rapping skills, fun personality, and being the face of the group. The SEVENTEEN member also attended Paris Fashion Week through Dior not long ago. Mingyu recently attended an event for Bulgari’s studio in Seoul, and today, in a fortunate turn of events, he was announced as an ambassador for the brand.

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is announced as luxury brand Bulgari’s first local ambassador

Mingyu of SEVENTEEN has been announced as the Italian luxury house Bulgari’s first local ambassador. The announcement was made just hours ago, and the news comes as a pleasant surprise to Mingyu’s fans and admirers all around.

Today, Mingyu has become Bulgari’s first-ever local ambassador. The Italian luxury house explained to a Korean media outlet that Mingyu captivates with his remarkable fashion style and positive energy, which mirror the brand’s values. Fans await to see Mingyu in his future endeavors with Bulgari.

Mingyu, the main rapper and face of SEVENTEEN attended Bulgari’s event in Seoul. He and his friend Lisa of BLACKPINK displayed their friendship at the event as they posed for cameras. Mingyu was praised for his presence, which exudes elegance and style. Lisa and Mingyu were seen laughing and conversing as they attended the Bulgari Studio event. The news of Mingyu now being the new local ambassador for Bulgari seems fitting following the successful event.

Advertisement

Know Mingyu of SEVENTEEN

Mingyu, also known by his full name, Kim Mingyu, is the main rapper, visual, and face of the group Seventeen. SEVENTEEN is a K-pop boy band under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group has 13 members and three units, each with a different area of specialization; they all together make one team. Mingyu is part of the hip-hop team under SEVENTEEN. As a soloist, he has released a single with his bandmate Wonwoo titled Bittersweet, which also featured the South Korean singer LeeHi.

Mingyu is also good friends with BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, GOT7’s BamBam, and Yugyeom. Mingyu with SEVENTEEN will headline Lollapalooza in Berlin in 2024; this marks the first J-pop act in history to headline a music festival in Berlin.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and Park Hyung Sik react to BTS’ V's death scene in FRI(END)S music video; Watch reaction preview