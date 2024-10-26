'Hold on and endure it': FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki writes to fans amid Minhwan's alleged prostitute solicitation controversy

FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki recently broke his silence on fellow bandmate Minhwan's ongoing scandal involving alleged prostitution solicitation. The situation has not only sparked media attention but also deeply impacted the band’s fans. On October 25, Lee Hong Ki took to Weverse, the fan community platform, to share a heartfelt message addressing Minhwan's controversy and his divorce from former LABOUM member Yulhee.

In his statement, Hong Ki acknowledged the delicate nature of the issue, saying, “It was their private matter, and it's turned out this way. You should acknowledge your wrongdoings and bow your heads in apology.” His words reflected a sense of disappointment while recognizing the need for accountability. However, Hong Ki also urged caution, reminding fans not to take everything at face value. “Still, we shouldn't believe everything too easily. I have to hold on and endure. That's what we must do,” he shared, expressing his commitment to moving forward despite the turmoil. “What I can do is keep moving forward despite the obstacles.”

Meanwhile, the scandal erupted after Minhwan’s estranged wife, Yulhee, with whom he shares three children, accused him of frequenting hostess bars during their marriage. Following these allegations, a police investigation has been launched against the FTISLAND member for allegedly soliciting prostitution. In response to the controversy, Minhwan’s agency, FNC Entertainment, announced that he would suspend all media activities. However, the suspension did not extend to FTISLAND's scheduled concerts, where he was initially expected to perform.

In a recent announcement concerning the band’s 2024 FTISLAND LIVE PULSE concert in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, organizers revealed that Minhwan’s participation would be limited. He will perform behind the scenes due to “personal reasons,” with no involvement in the fan meeting segment. Concertgoers were informed that he would send benefits to fans as a gesture of appreciation.

As the situation continues to unfold, Lee Hong Ki’s message reminds fans of the band’s resolve to navigate this turbulent period. By addressing the controversy directly and with measured words, Hong Ki reassures fans that despite the uncertainty, FTISLAND will continue to stand firm and push through, while Minhwan faces the consequences of his actions.

