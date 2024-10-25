FTISLAND's Minhwan to be investigated for alleged prostitute solicitation after ex-wife Yulhee's remarks; know details

In a shocking turn of events, former LABOUM member Yulhee has made serious accusations against her ex-husband, FTISLAND member Minhwan, alleging that he solicited prostitution during their marriage. This revelation has sent ripples through the K-pop community, prompting an official police investigation into the matter. As details unfold, both Yulhee's statements and Minhwan's label’s responses are drawing significant media attention.

On October 24, Yulhee took to her YouTube channel, Yulhee's House, to share her thoughts about her recent appearance on the TV Chosun show Now, I'm Alone. During her candid discussion, she addressed the emotional toll of the divorce and the criticisms she has faced since it was finalized in December of the past year. Yulhee explained that while they reached a mutual agreement without delving into who was at fault, she felt unjustly blamed for the separation.

She expressed her frustration over public scrutiny, especially concerning their children's education costs, revealing that both she and Minhwan had agreed on sending their kids to an expensive English kindergarten. However, her most startling claims concerned Minhwan’s alleged behavior, particularly his visits to hostess bars. Yulhee shared a significant incident that occurred about a year before their divorce, detailing how Minhwan's actions changed the dynamics of their marriage. She described uncomfortable moments where Minhwan inappropriately touched her in front of family members and how he would often leave cash lying around, hinting at his troubling habits.

Most disturbingly, Yulhee revealed a phone conversation recording between Minhwan and a male acquaintance, where Minhwan asked for a reservation at a hostess bar, stating, “They say there aren't any girls there.” These revelations have raised serious questions about Minhwan’s conduct and ultimately led to the current investigation.

Watch the full video here;

Meanwhile, Minhwan and Yulhee tied the knot on October 17, 2018 and are parents to two daughters and a son whose custody now lies with Minhwan.

Police to investigate Minhwan for alleged prostitute solicitation

Following Yulhee's claims, police have opened an investigation into Minhwan for alleged solicitation of prostitution, which is a violation of South Korean laws. K-media reports suggest that the case has been assigned to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, which will begin looking into the allegations soon. Under South Korea's Laws Against Prostitution, those found guilty of soliciting prostitution can face up to one year in prison and fines reaching 3 million KRW (approximately 2,200 USD).

The swift action taken by authorities shows the seriousness of Yulhee's accusations and the potential legal ramifications for Minhwan. The public is now closely watching how the investigation unfolds and what impact it may have on Minhwan's career, as well as on his former wife's reputation.

Minhwan to halt media activities amid investigation

In light of the allegations and the police investigation, FTISLAND's management agency, FNC Entertainment, issued a statement regarding Minhwan's situation. They acknowledged the disappointment and concern expressed by fans and the public due to the recent revelations surrounding Minhwan's personal life. FNC Entertainment stated, “While it is difficult for the agency to confirm the full details of the artist's private life such as issues from his marriage, we still feel responsible for the disappointment that the public and many viewers may have felt from Choi Minhwan.”

As a result of the allegations, Minhwan has decided to halt all media activities indefinitely. This includes stepping back from his appearances on various television programs, including the popular show The Return of Superman. A representative from KBS2 confirmed that Minhwan's departure from the program was decided swiftly, emphasizing that there are currently no pre-filmed segments scheduled to air.

Choi Minhwan to perform at FTISLAND’s concert in Kaohsiung amid controversy

Despite the controversy, reports confirmed that Minhwan will perform with his FTISLAND bandmates at their scheduled concert in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 26. This concert marks the third stop in FTISLAND's 2024 Asia tour, and fans are eager to see the band perform together. Sources indicate that Minhwan is currently en route to Taiwan, ready to join his fellow band members for the show.

Following the Kaohsiung concert, FTISLAND has additional scheduled performances, including the Grand Mint Festival 2024 in Seoul on November 2 and another stop in Macau on November 10. However, as the investigation continues, it remains uncertain whether Minhwan will continue to participate in future engagements with the group.

The contrast of a high-profile investigation with ongoing performances raises questions about the impact on the band’s reputation and the emotional toll on Minhwan as he navigates this challenging period. While fans may be excited for the upcoming concerts, the underlying tension from the recent accusations looms large, with many left wondering how the outcome of the investigation will influence not only Minhwan's career.

