‘Abigail’ Ending Explained; Filmmakers Reveal They Planned Multiple Options Before Finalising One

If you're looking to watch a young, bloodthirsty vampire almost slaughter a group of mercenaries, then Abigail is for you!

The sequel to Dracula’s Daughter with a modern-day twist, Abigail, is no less than a blood bath. The story starts on a less terrifying note, with a 12-year-old girl being kidnapped. But as things unravel, it turns out the kidnappers signed up for their own doom.

The filmmakers explain the bloody ending of Abigail

Although the film is a horror-thriller, the ending narrows it down to a crime thriller, and the filmmakers reveal this was their intention all along. Spoilers ahead!

The film follows a group of six criminals as they decide to extend their antics to earn better profits—like each getting $7 million ransom money!

They abduct an innocent-looking ballerina, Abigail, who is the daughter of Kristof Lazar, an omnipotent underworld crime boss. It turns out the girl is not innocent but rather a blood-sucking vampire whose abduction was planned by her father to avenge the gang’s affronts against him.

This is revealed by the unannounced cameo of Lazar, played by Matthew Goode, at the end. The filmmakers believed it was to be a crucial part of the film as it "reminds the audience this is still a crime movie," director Tyler Gillett tells Variety.

“Keyser Soze still has to show up at the end and remind you there’s a bigger world at work outside of this movie,” he adds.

Why Matthew Goode was the perfect choice for Lazar?

The cameo was undoubtedly elevated with Goode’s on-screen presence, which Gillett describes as “imposing,” “beautiful,” and “charismatic,” with a “gravitas” that the character needed.

The character Lazar, believed to be the modern-day Dracula, has “evolved significantly” since the first draft of the script.

The co-director of the film, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, recalled the time Goode shot for the scene covered in blood. “He walked into this room covered in fucking blood and was like, ‘Okaaaaaay — so what am I doing?’” he said with a laugh.

“We were like, ‘There is no ceiling. We will tell you if it’s too much. Let’s just take some swings here.’ Man, Matthew gave it a 100% for that day.” he added.

The filmmakers reveal Abigail had multiple endings

During a chat with the media outlet, the creators revealed that the film completely differed from what they started out with. Gillett shared that it changed so much “that I[he] struggle to remember the finer details of what it originally was.”

Apparently, the multiple versions of the script had different characters as the main antagonist of the film. “There was a point that almost everybody was the main bad guy in some version of the script,” Bettinelli-Olpin says. “It kept changing. And the Matthew Goode aspect was also a very movable piece of the puzzle. Do we want that? Do we not want that?”

But the front-running potential ending involved Joey and Abigail joining forces to destroy the main villain, Frank, who had become a vampire.

The film was released on April 19 and running successfully at the theatres!