Academy Awards 2024: Liza Koshy Handels Falling On Oscars Red Carpet Like A Champ

Liza Koshy fell on the Oscars red carpet and laughed it out! The vlogger-turned-actress was quite a sport as she turned a possible disaster into a funny moment. Koshy walked the red carpet wearing a Marchesa gown and high heels, which caused her to tumble. The actress was briefly surprised by her fall but continued to pose while sitting on the carpet until people came to help her up.

Variety reporter Katcy Stephen shared the video on X and expressed her concern, “Oh man, poor Liza Koshy just took a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. Hope she's ok!” she wrote.

Liza Koshy's reaction to falling at Oscars 2024

When the actress fell on the carpet, she joked, "It was a manhole. You saw that? Oh my god!" After the fall, Koshy spoke about it in her interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg and said, I .made a whole moment of it. I said, Wait a minute. I'm not nominated. I'm not presenting. I gotta fall."

Koshy shares her love for fashion and collecting vintage clothes

The actress blended in with the carpet in her beautiful red Marchesa gown and looked stunning. In a previous interview, the YouTube star opened up about her love for fashion and her habit of overshopping: “I’ve kept that promise to myself for almost two-and-a-half years to never buy anything new,” she said.

Koshy also opened up about “raiding” her mom’s closet for clothes, “I’ve raided her closet several times as trends come and go, and I totally understand the value in keeping shit for my babies so my spawn can inherit it.”

This isn’t the first Oscars wipeout

Remember the 2013 Oscars? When Jennifer Lawrence won her first Academy Award for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. On her way to collect the award, nerves got the best of her as the Huger Games actress took a tumble on the stairs.

But Lawrence took it in good spirits. She even mentioned it in her speech: “You guys are just standing up because you felt bad that I fell, and that’s embarrassing.” Now, Koshy has joined the list of actresses who took a tumble at the Academy Awards and handled it like a queen. In an interview, the latter even mentioned JLaw's famous Oscar tumble and said, "I'm joining a legendary group of women like K Law who fell on the carpet."

Koshy’s movie starring Gina Rodrigues, Joel Courtney and more

The Liza On Demand star is busy promoting her movie Players, which is currently streaming on Netflix. It is a romantic comedy featuring Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodrigues and Kissing Booth actor Joel Courtney. Tom Ellis, Augustus Prew, and Damon Wayans Jr. are among the other stars of the film. The trailer looks heartfelt and cute!