Bluey Season 3 Introduces Ghost Basket on DisneyPlus; Teases Big Ghange For The Heeler Family: Checkout Details

New episodes of Bluey are coming to Disney+ soon, and this time, everyone worldwide can watch them simultaneously. Read on to know more.

Ghost Basket brings a new Bluey adventure on Disney+, hinting at a big change for the Heeler family

A new Bluey episode, Ghost Basket, arrived on Disney+, bringing an adventure with Bluey and Bingo's alter egos, Janet and Rita, and hinting at a big change for the Heeler family as they prepare to leave their home. The episode sees the family playing a game about selling their house, with Bandit and Chili using it to prepare the kids for the upcoming move, revealed in the final scene with a sale sign outside.

This change comes just before the release of The Sign, Bluey's longest episode yet, followed by a hiatus for the series. While there's no set duration for the break, the creators need time to recharge after years of hard work. Since its debut in 2018, Bluey has become a beloved show worldwide, praised for its positive impact on families, teaching parents how to play with their kids, and inspiring meaningful connections.

Actress Melanie Zanetti, who voices Chili, finds joy in knowing the show's social impact, hearing from parents how it's influenced their parenting and even changed lives for children with Autism.

How to stream Bluey Season 3?

Bluey is a kid's favorite cartoon about a puppy named Bluey, her little sister Bingo, and their parents Bandit and Chilli. It's a hit with both kids and parents because it teaches important lessons about growing up, family, and using your imagination.

The first new episode, Ghostbasket, aired on Sunday, April 7, followed by the longest episode ever, The Sign, on April 14. If you want to watch Bluey and all its seasons, you'll need a Disney+ subscription, which starts at $7.99 a month with ads, or $13.99 without ads.

But if you want even more shows and movies for the whole family, you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for a better deal. The Disney Bundle starts at $9.99 a month with ads for Hulu and Disney+, or $24.99 a month for ad-free Hulu and Disney+, plus ESPN+. It's a great way to get more entertainment options for less money.

