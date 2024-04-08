CMT Awards 2024: Parker McCollum's Wife Hallie Ray Debuts Baby Bump as Couple Gears Up to Welcome First Child

Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray Light gave us major couple goals on the red carpet of the CMT Awards held on Sunday. Light debuted her baby bump for the first time as she posed with her husband.

This debut happened after the couple made the announcement that they were expecting in a joint post on Instagram. The couple broke this news back in February. The To Be Loved By You singer and his wife were glowing on the red carpet.

McCollum donned a white suit jacket with blue jeans. He completed his look with a black cowboy hat. Light donned a body-con mini lace dress. The dress had full sleeves, and it complemented McCollum's outfit. Light's dress perfectly accentuated her baby bump, and the glow on her face was the icing on the cake.

The Handle On You singer told CMT's Carissa Culiner, "I have a baby boy coming in August." He continued, "I'm very excited. We're good, Mom's good – she's got a little bump in her dress tonight, she looks real cute. God has been good to us; we're very blessed." He added, "I'm a truck guy, so putting a car seat in my truck is going to take a little bit of getting used to."

More on the couple’s relationship

The couple has never been shy when it comes to expressing their love for each other, whether on the red carpet or on social media. According to People, the couple met through a mutual friend around the time when McCollum's music career was taking off. The couple was also in a long-distance relationship when they broke up for a brief period. They eventually got back together. They announced their engagement in 2021.

According to People, McCollum and Light got married in March 2022. The ceremony took place in Tomball, Texas, less than a year after the couple got engaged.

Shortly after the couple announced the pregnancy in February, they revealed that they were expecting a boy in a joint post on Instagram.

Parker McCollum performs Burn It Down with Brittney Spencer at the CMT Awards

Parker McCollum performed Burn It Down with Brittney Spencer. This was Spencer's main stage debut performance at the CMT Awards. This duo set the stage on fire with this song. The audience seemed to be enjoying this song.

Parker McCollum, as usual, wowed us with his talent. McCollum gracefully started the performance, and later, he was joined by Spencer.

This year's CMT Awards was filled with memorable performances delivered by many talented stars like Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood, and many more.

