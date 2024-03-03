Does Sex And The City Show On Netflix Have A Release Date? Streamer Reveals

“I want to enjoy my success, not apologize for it” says Miranda Hobbes from the one HBO show that ran for a few years but won millions of hearts. Strong women with ambitions hustling through life and friendship, Sex and the City was a cult classic between 1998-2004. It is still loved by many as a classic. The show was rebooted for a new licensing deal on everyone's favorite Netflix. However, did the TUDUM streamer give us a release date? Let us find out.

This newly licensed Sex and the City is set to hit our red and black Netflix screens on April 1, 2024. Well we are not being fooled here as this has been confirmed by the streamer themselves in an official post. Earlier the show was with HBO for official streaming rights. Spin Offs like And Just Like That remain exclusive to Max. The 1998 original will bring back to screens faces like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and others. Moreover, like Breaking Bad, Suits and many other shows, Netflix will be the home to this comfort show as well. More titles like Insecure, Ballers and Six Feet Under will be licensed by Netflix soon. The streamer’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos had given a green signal for expecting more licensed content.

Expressing the bright future of licensing and a promising return for investors, the Co-CEO of Netflix said, “I guess I’d call you back to that history again and just say we’ve got a rich history of helping break some of TV’s biggest hits like Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead. Even more recently with Schitt’s Creek.” He also added, “We can resurrect the show like Suits and turn it into a big pop culture moment and also generate billions of hours of joy for our members. I think you’re good to remember the studios have always been in the business of selling their content to others, including direct competitors, for years.” As we eagerly wait for Sex and the City to hit our Netflix screens, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

