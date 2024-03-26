'You Are A Constant': Kristin Davis And Cynthia Nixon Share Sweet Tribute To Sarah Jessica Parker On Her 59th Birthday

The Sex and the City co-stars of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon heaped praise on the actress on Instagram as they celebrated her 59th birthday. Nixon emphasized Parker's contagious laugh, while Davis praised Parker's constant presence in her life. Together with Kim Cattrall, the trio portrayed iconic roles in the ground-breaking series from 1998 to 2004. They thereafter carried on their adventure in two motion pictures and the most current resurrection of And Just Like That.

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon affectionately celebrate Sarah Jessica Parker's birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker turned 59 today, and her Sex and the City friends left no stone unturned in celebrating her big birthday.

Parker's closest friends and fellow cast members honored the actress and acknowledged her most recent solar voyage on Instagram on Monday.

Kristin Davis uploaded images of the charismatic pair taken over the years to her Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday to my brilliant friend," Davis, 59, captioned a shot of her and Parker from the early 2000s. She followed up her post with another photo of the two filming the original HBO series. The actress wrote, "So happy for your presence in my life"

Her final slide included a picture of them filming the SATC revival series, And Just Like That. Parker could be seen holding a JW Anderson pigeon clutch from season 2 while Davis was dressed in a sliming black ensemble with a pink satin bow and a white Peter Pan collar.

"Rain or shine, you are a constant," she gushed.

In addition, Cynthia Nixon honored Parker with her own Instagram Story.

"To the woman with the world's best laugh — happy birthday my friend," Nixon, 57, wrote alongside a collage of the two friends at the Emmy Awards, laughing at a red carpet event and sharing a coffee on the sets of Sex and the City.

From 1998 until 2004, Parker, Davis, and Nixon played Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively, with Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones in the television series Sex and the City.

Meanwhile, it wasn't just Davis and Nixon wishing Parker a happy birthday.

Her close pal Andy Cohen followed suit and shared a photo of him and Parker attending the Met Gala. "Happy Birthday!" the Bravo mogul captioned a photo of Parker posing on the museum steps as he looked on at his date. "(Thanks for always taking me fun places),” he wrote in the caption.

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates her 59th birthday in classic Carrie style

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated turning 59 in classic Carrie style on Instagram by uploading a photo of a pair of shoes she had been holding onto for a special occasion.

"My birthday boots," she captioned the post. Sarah added, "Been waiting for the occasion. Walking me into the @savoytheatreldn and then onward into the night, post show."

"I’m counting on them to direct me towards some champagne and merriment," she concluded, adding, "X, SJ."​

