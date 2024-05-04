Priyanka Chopra shares aww-dorable glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie playing with spirals

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented actors we know. She has built a name for herself not only in Bollywood but also internationally, and she has made our country proud on numerous occasions. Aside from being a wonderful actor, she is also a devoted mother who consistently demonstrates that she is doing an excellent job of parenting her daughter Malti Marie. Now, Peecee took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of Malti playing with spirals.

Malti Marie enjoys a spiral playtime

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of her little munchkin, Malti, playing with a spiral. Malti looks absolutely adorable in a multicolored pullover and black pants. She's seen sitting in a box, engrossed in playing with the spirals. Isn't Malti just the cutest?

Check out Priyanka's post here:

Priyanka Chopra talks about mom guilt

In an interview with Quint, Chopra was asked about how she is balancing her work life and being a mother to daughter Malti Marie and what would she like to tell all the working moms, the actress started by saying that she too was raised by a working mother. She feels that moms who are not working moms are working all day. Priyanka Chopra also added that women do not get enough credit for how much they work even if they do not have a job. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Talking about raising a child, the Love Again actress quipped that it takes a village to raise a child for which one needs to make sure to choose a supportive partner. She also admitted that despite having so many people around her daughter, the actress feels guilty when she has to go to the set.

Priyanka Chopra on cultural differences following her marriage to Nick Jonas

In a recent episode of the Read The Room podcast by Cavanaugh James, Priyanka discussed how she and Nick Jonas embraced each other's cultures. She explained how in her Indian family, it's common for everyone to "speak over each other" and "sentences are cut", a behavior she found absent in Nick's family. She said, "Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That's just how we are culturally."

She continued, "We are just like, ‘let's just go!'. We are loud and every one speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘aye, I am saying this!'. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I'm like, ‘I know what you are saying but I'll wait for you to finish."'

She also stated how politeness differs between their cultures. In her upbringing, using "sorry", "thank you" and "please" is what being polite is all about, whereas in Nick's culture, even the way you speak, like your tone, matters when showing politeness. "So those kind of things were really hard for me to learn", Chopra concluded.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra gave an insight into what her life in France has been like. The series of pictures included a glimpse of the sets of Heads of State. Chopra also shared adorable pictures from her quality time with her daughter on the sets. The glimpses were a clear testament to the actress fulfilling her motherly role while juggling her professional commitments.

On the work front, PeeCee is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others, in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘dark’ phase of her life during initial days in Hollywood: ‘I was very lonely’