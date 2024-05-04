Sofia Vergara Says She's Addicted To Sugar; Went As Far As Hypnotism

Every human being has a weakness, and according to Sofia Vergara, hers is sugar. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress opened up about her sugar addiction, saying that she has had quite a hard time controlling her urges.

The actress also talked about how she has found a balance in her diet to make room for her sugar ‘addiction’. She also mentioned trying hypnotism to get rid of it. But apparently it didn’t work.

What did Vergara say about her sugar obsession?

In her interview with PEOPLE, Sofia Vergara said, “I have an addiction to sweets, to sugar.” She also said that she has tried many things to manage it, including hypnotism, and it did not work. Instead, the actress tries to eat a balanced diet at home, and avoid fattening food such as hamburgers and pizza, just so she can eat sweets.

The Modern Family star said that her go-to sweet treat is cake. "I mean any kind. But I do like dulce de leche, it's like a caramel. Usually, they don't do it that great here in L.A. I haven't found anyone, but when I go to Miami or Latin America, they're great," she explained.

Vergara also talked about her exercise regimen which keeps her healthy. Even though she avoids heavy workouts as she has a bad knee, she is very consistent with her workouts. In her own words, Vergara has always worked out “kind of like an older person” her whole life.

Beauty is very important to Sofia Vergara

While talking about her life, the actress also touched upon what she wears around her home. Usually, she is in sweatpants and sweatshirts all day, but she also likes to put on makeup. The actress explained that she does not do anything heavy like fake lashes while at home, but she always puts on a bit of mascara and lipstick because she likes it. She also admitted that she loves it when she has her full make-up and hair done. “I don’t understand people who are like, 'I feel great when I wake up in the morning.' No. I’m like, put the whole thing on and then I feel right,” she explained.

Sofia Vergara also commented on what she thinks is the definition of beauty. “For me, beauty has always been very important. I think because I’m Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It’s something that makes you feel good,” she said. The actress also said that she loves beauty products, and now that she is older, it is even better because she knows what she likes and what looks good on her.

As far as beauty is concerned, Vergara does what she likes and what makes her feel confident and beautiful. As for the best part about being in her 50s, the actress said that it has to be all the knowledge that comes with age. She also said that she never really cared about what people thought about her, but now that she is older, she cares about others’ opinions even less.

